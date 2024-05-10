Former DC, KKR player announces retirement from International Cricket after T20 World Cup 2024 snub

New Zealand’s power hitter Colin Munro has bid adieu to international cricket and has recently announced his retirement from all-formats of the sport. The 37-year-old who has previously represented New Zealand in two T20 World Cup campaigns made this tough after New Zealand announced their squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, excluding their opening batter Colin Munro.

Missing the spot in the upcoming global tournament, Munro decided to call it quits from international cricket as the campaign lasted as his only hope to make a comeback. The Kiwi batter announced his decision earlier during the day on May 10 well confirming his participation in franchise cricket leagues across the globe.

New Zealand opening batter Colin Munro announces his retirement from international cricket

Announcing his retirement from international cricket, Colin Munro said, “Playing for the Black Caps has always been the biggest achievement in my playing career. I never felt prouder than donning that jersey, and the fact that I’ve been able to do that 123 times across all formats is something I will always be incredibly proud of.”

Colin Munro played his last international match for New Zealand on February 2, 2020 against India and since then has not been backed by the kiwi selectors for international cricket.

Munro added, “Although it has been a while since my last appearance, I never gave up hope that I might be able to return off the back of my franchise T20 form. With the announcement of the Black Caps squad for the T20 World Cup now is the perfect time to close that chapter officially.”

The white ball specialist has represented New Zealand in 57 ODI and 65 T20I matches and has played only one test match in his international cricket career. Colin Munro has smashed 1271 and 1724 runs in the ODIs and T20Is respectively, and has been renewed to give New Zealand a strong start in the beginning of innings. Surprisingly, Munro has failed to score a century in the longer formats, however has smashed three tons in the T20I format showcasing his destructive batting prowess.

Colin Munro is currently associated with Trinbago Knight Riders for the Caribbean Premier League, Islamabad United for the Pakistan Super League and Brisbane Heat for the Big Bash league. The kiwi batter has consistently given performances and has been a favorite in various franchise cricket leagues.