'Should've been done by Kohli' - Former India player gives new info on Gambhir-Kohli feud

Some shocking scenes unfolded during the clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2023 when Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir had an altercation following the match in Lucknow. The duo had an animated chat, and several players had to intervene to calm down things and take them back.

However, Gambhir and Kohli shook hands in the middle during the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024, putting their childish act aside. Later, several videos of the duo chatting went viral, showing they had reunited after an inconsequential quarrel last season.

On Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel, Amit Mishra, who was also part of that altercation last year, revealed Gautam went to Kohli to end the feud by walking up to him. However, Amit feels Kohli should have approached Gambhir first to settle the matter.

“I liked one thing about Gautam Gambhir - he went to Virat Kohli and asked about his and his family’s wellbeing. It was Gautam who ended the matter by showing maturity. However, Kohli should have approached Gautam first and asked to end the feud since Gautam has done a lot.”

Rohit Sharma is still the same as he was when I first met him: Amit Mishra

Adding to his point, Amit Mishra praised Rohit Sharma, stating he is still the same. He said they joke about each other without caring since Rohit has continued the relationship despite being at the top.

“It’s about the nature. The best thing about Rohit is that he is still the same as when I first met him. Will you relate with someone who has always been the same or someone who changes himself according to the situation? I have not played in the Indian team for five years, but whenever I talk to Rohit, he is always joking with me, and I joke with him. I don’t have to think what he would assume about me.”

Amit Mishra has made some controversial statements on the podcast. His comments on Virat Kohli have been viral, with users giving distinct views.

It might be about nature, but Virat Kohli gets equal praise from any youngster for being humble off the field. He might be aggressive on the ground but has maintained rapport with every age-category player off it, as visible from the appreciation he receives from cricketers around the globe.

