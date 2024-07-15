Police complaint registered against Yuvraj, Raina, Harbhajan after para-athlete Manasi Joshi lashes out for mocking disability

Harbhajan Singh shared a video on Instagram in which the cricketers were seen limping as a sign of soreness while grooving to the latest Bollywood chartbuster 'Tauba Tauba'.

The India Champions team-led by Yuvraj Singh recently won the World Championship of Legends (WCL 2024) tournament after beating arch-rivals Pakistan Champions in the summit clash. The tournament, which is designed for retired players witnessed a number of marquee cricketers participating.

However, following the win, Harbhajan Singh shared a video on Instagram in which the former India spinner along with teammates Yuvraj Singh, Raina and Gurkeerat Singh Mann are seen limping as a sign of soreness while grooving to the latest Bollywood chartbuster 'Tauba Tauba'.

"Body ki Tauba Tauba ho Gayi in 15 days legends cricket… Every part of the body is sore. Straight competition to our brothers,” Harbhajan wrote in the post which had Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla tagged, the original song’s actor and singer.

This post angered para-badminton star Manasi Joshi who slammed the cricketers for hurting the sentiments of people with physical disabilities in the Instagram reel.

In a recent development, it is now been known that a police complaint has also been registered against the cricketers by Arman Ali, the executive director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP).

Harbhajan Singh issues apology after Manasi Joshi's comments

Manasi Joshi criticised the cricketers’ for mocking the gait patterns of people with disability and posted a story as well as left a detailed comment on the post highlighting her reasons and how such behaviour can cause 'harm'.

Manasi wrote, “Wanted more responsibility from the stars that you all are, please do not mock at the gait patterns of people with disabilities. This isn’t funny." She added, “I’m really disappointed in you @harbhajan3 @sureshraina3 and all the people in the comments section who are appropriating this reel.”

Following the uproar, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has also issued an apology on X, ensuring that there was no intent to offend anyone.

