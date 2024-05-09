'What planet are you batting' - Former Indian superstar awed by Travis Head's batting

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh lauded Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opening batsmen Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma for their destructive batting prowess during the team’s recently concluded match against Lucknow Super Giants last night in Hyderabad.

The visitors opted to bat first and put 165 runs on the board, which proved to be a substandard score for Sunrisers Hyderabad’s attacking batting order. Chasing a low target, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head put 75 and 89 runs off 28 and 30 deliveries respectively, making Sunrisers Hyderabad chase the target within 9.4 overs without the loss of a wicket.

Travis Head smashed eight boundaries and sixes, while Abhishek Sharma attacked the Lucknow Super Giants bowlers from the other end and sent the ball flying for equal boundaries and six sixes. Failing to take wickets, Lucknow Super Giants incurred an embarrassing defeat against the hosts, as the latter won the match by 10 wickets.

Yuvraj Singh hailed his former team franchise’ teammates for their striking innings in the match. The Indian batsman tweeted, “Well played @IamAbhiSharma4 be consistent be patient ! Your time is around the corner @travishead34 what planet are you batting my friend Unreal !!! #SRHvsLSG #IPL2024.”



Travis Head Reflects on his destructive knock against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024

In the post match presentation ceremony while being awarded as the player of the match, The Australian opening batter shed light on his role in the team, as communicated to him by the Australian and Sunrisers Hyderabad team management.

“Lots of fun today. Nice to get this done in 10 overs. Abhi and I have had a few partnerships like this. Just concentrate on getting in good positions, watch the ball hard and try to maximise the power play. The last 12 months, that's how they wanted me to play in the Aussie team, and that's what I've been told to do here as well. Nothing much that I have to change”, Head discussed.

Talking about batting with the young Indian player Abhishek Sharma and the booted net rate of the team after the clash against Lucknow Super Giants, Head added, “I know how hard he works and how deep he thinks, his spin play is second to none. We compliment each other very well. Nice to see him back amongst the runs after missing out the last couple of games. (On NRR) We didn't think about it until the Timeout, but after that the boys came out and told us to score quickly. The crowd was exceptional tonight, that's what we needed after losing the last two.”

Post the massive win, Sunrisers Hyderabad has climbed to the number three position on the IPL 2024 points table with 14 points and the net run rate of +0.406.