Former KKR, RCB Star Announces Sudden Retirement From Cricket

He confirmed the news of his social media handle on Instagram with an emotional post.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Varun Aaron has announced a shock retirement from cricket. The 35-year-old took to his social media handle on Instagram to confirm the news with an emotional post.

With limited opportunities, Varun Aaron accepted his inevitable fate and decided to retire from all forms of cricket.

He posted a picture which included a message in which he thanked God, his family, friends, and coaches who supported him throughout his career and captioned it saying,

“To Beaches and a few Pina Coladas.”

For the unversed, last year, Aaron had announced his retirement from red-ball cricket after a Ranji Trophy match between Jharkhand and Rajasthan.

Varun Aaron’s career overview

Varun Aaron first came into the limelight by clocking 153 kph during the 2010-11 Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Gujarat and showcasing his raw pace.

The veteran India pacer then went on to make his international debut in 2011 itself and has been part of 6 different IPL teams throughout his career. Aaron has claimed 44 wickets in 52 IPL matches at an average of 33.66.

Unfortunately, the talented speedster’s career has been plagued by recurring injuries, as he could represent the country in a total of 18 international matches, finishing with 29 wickets.

Although the former Indian pacer did not get the opportunity to don the tricolour in the shortest format of the game, he has represented the Indian cricket team in 9 ODIs and 9 Test matches and has taken 11 and 18 wickets respectively.

Aaron was also a household figure in domestic cricket, securing 168 wickets in 65 first-class games with an average of 33.74, highlighted by six five-wicket hauls. Additionally, he played for Leicestershire in the English county championship.

