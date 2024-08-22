'I made a mistake' - Former RCB player apologises to MS Dhoni fans

A former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player apologised to MS Dhoni fans after forgetting to include Dhoni in his all-time playing XI. Dinesh Karthik announced his all-time playing XI of India on Independence Day and didn’t have a great man in his team.

However, in his latest video on Cricbuzz, Karthik has apologised, saying he mistakenly forgot Dhoni in the XI. He added MS Dhoni would be in all of his teams and also announced him as the captain of his all-time XI.

“Bhai log. Bada galti hogaya (Guys, I made a big mistake.) Genuinely it was a mistake. Thala Dhoni is a lock in any format, not only in India. I feel he is one of the greatest cricketers to have ever played the game. If I had to redo that team, one change I would do is Thala Dhoni in at 7. And he will be the captain of any Indian team that is there.”

Karthik also cleared that while many assumed Rahul Dravid as the wicketkeeper of his hypothetical team, he didn’t intend to take him as a wicketkeeper. He made several corrections in his team and also cleared the rumours around his all-time XI that have been a talking point since coming out.

Dinesh Karthik’s hypothetical team became a heated point of discussion

As soon as Karthik’s team came, the absence of MS Dhoni was immediately noticed by fans, who criticised Karthik throughout the day. A few of them felt Karthik deliberately left Dhoni from his team and made various accusations against the former RCB player, even though it was unintentional from Karthik’s end.

It’s not that Karthik hasn’t praised Dhoni and his achievements in the past; fans always find some reason to troll someone on the internet, and Karthik was their latest target. Finally, he apologised and cleared all the misunderstandings, which must have relieved Dhoni fans across social media platforms.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah to miss two more Test matches before Australia tour: Reports

MS Dhoni’s contributions to Indian cricket are well documented, for he has had a legendary career as a player and captain in the international arena. He won all major trophies for India, contributed massively with the willow despite doing the toughest jobs in the world and took the Indian team to newer heights under his leadership.

Telegram Group Join Now

Dhoni’s last fixture in international cricket came during India’s heartbreaking loss against New Zealand in Manchester in the World Cup 2019 semifinal. While Dhoni remained away from Indian cricket, he announced his retirement on August 15, 2020, one year after his last India outing, but has been active for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.