'We need to get 220' - Frustrated Faf du Plessis concedes RCB bowling is a major issue

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis recently reflected on the team’s fourth consecutive loss in the IPL 2024. Royal Challengers Bengaluru recently clashed with Mumbai Indians for the 25th match of the tournament last night and registered an embarrassing defeat against the hosts in Mumbai.

The South African batter reckoned that putting scoring runs seems like the only ray of hope for the team to win matches in IPL 2024. Royal Challengers Bengaluru has won only one match in the six league stage games they have played.

Faf du Plessis acknowledges RCB’s vulnerable bowling attack in IPL 2024

In the post match ceremony while talking about losing the match to Mumbai Indian Indians in 15.3 overs, Faf du Plessis admitted 196 runs seemed a below par score especially when dew factor came into the play in the second innings.

“It's a tough pill to swallow - combination of two things, very wet, I need to somehow win some tosses. Secondly, they played really well, put the pressure on us and we made a lot of mistakes (especially during the powerplay). We knew dew would be a factor, we might have needed to make 250+, but they made 196 look very less. You know when there's dew coming, you'll have to bat big. The ball was very wet, it was changed a few times and the bowlers struggled. Every time you see him with the ball in his hand”, Faf discussed.

Further in the interview Faf lauded the Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his five wicket haul.

He added, “You think you'll have to put him under pressure. But he has so many skills, bowls well under pressure, he bowls with the same action and has a lot of variations. I think he has become even better under the guidance of Lasith Malinga. We would have loved it if he was part of our team (smiles). We will have to find ways with the bat, get those big scores. We know our bowling is not our strongest suit, but we'll have to find ways to manage it, we'll have to be creative, go hard with the bat and make most of the first 4-5 overs with the bat.”

RCB has been home to one of the strongest batting units in the tournament history however the team has always struggled with their bowling attack. While batting first Bengaluru posted a high total of 196 runs, however with Mumbai’s long batting order, defending the target seemed a challenging task for the RCB bowlers.