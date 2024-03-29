Former RCB player says Gautam Gambhir's presence will fire up Virat Kohli in RCB vs KKR clash

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore squad member Varun Aaron recently discussed about the match rivalry between the franchise and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. The fired up arguments and on field rivalry between the RCB star and former captain Virat Kohli and Kolkata Knight Riders mentor and former player Gautam Gambhir have not been hidden from anyone in the cricket fraternity.

The Delhi boys often take on each other with the fire to lead their team towards the victory in the heated encounters in the IPL. The archrivals will lock horns for the first time in the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier league at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 29.

As much as the game, fans await the clash between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir as the duo have had a history of numerous verbal spats. While analysing the match, Varun Aaron talked about looking forward to the game outside the boundary line as Gambhir will sit in the dugout.

Former Cricketer reflects on Sparks between Kohli-Gambhir during RCB vs KKR Clash

In a recent segment with Star Sports, Varun Aaron said he likes it that both sides will be fired up by aggressive cricketers Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, with the former RCB captain playing on the field and Gambhir managing the KKR side from the dugout.

“I'm looking forward to the match up outside the boundary line. Gautam Gambhir is going to be at the boundary line right beside the RCB dugout, don't know what's going to happen there, I think, you know how Virat is, he likes to have some fire all the time, and if he just looks at the KKR dugout, he's just going to be fired up," said Varun Aaron.

The Australian batter and Star Sports cricket expert, Steven Smith also highlighted in the segment that he looks forward to the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders as Virat Kohli showed great intent in the previous game as he played a match winning knock to lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru towards the win against Punjab Kings.

“Yeah, that's a nice battle to look for. The rivalry is not going to be any different. I'm looking forward to it. Virat was outstanding in the last game, he showed some real ominous signs, and I'm looking forward to that contest.”

Kohli's 77 in the last match in Bengaluru powered RCB to a comprehensive win against Punjab Kings and he will be eager to carry that momentum forward into this match. KKR also registered a victory over SRH in their last game, riding on some superb performances by Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Phil Salt. KKR will be banking on them to deliver in this match again.