'Never change' - Gautam Gambhir's advice to Naveen-ul-Haq after philosophical Insta post

The two were involved in an ugly on-field altercation with Virat Kohli during the recent IPL 2023 game between LSG and RCB.

Days after his infamous on-field brawl with Virat Kohli in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) seamer Naveen-Ul-Haq made a cryptic Instagram post on the matter.

In his post made public, the Afghanistan pacer could be read implying that Kohli shall have expected to be treated in the treatment he dished out to him and other LSG players during the now-controversial IPL 2023 fixture.

To this post, LSG's powerful team mentor and Kohli's ex Delhi and India teammate, Gautam Gambhir, whose post-match feud with the RCB batter seems to not leave the limelight, gave an interesting response after walking in the bowler's defence in the dramatic episode and indulging in a verbal spat with Virat Kohli.

As Naveen took to Instagram to make his cryptic views on Kohli, Gambhir encouraged him about the seemingly philosophical outlook on life and urged him to never change. The interaction on social media is being taken for another attack on Kohli's behaviour during the LSG-RCB clash and Gambhir's stern defence of Naveen the young Afghan cricketer.

Gambhir-Naveen interaction an attack on Kohli?

The Insta post gathering attention was made as caption in a picture taken with Gambhir at the sidelines of preparations for LSG's next match in IPL 2023 on Sunday (May 7) versus the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad. In the caption, Naveen wrote: "treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to."

To this, Gambhir responded with an encouraging remark, calling the player to "Be who you are !! ‘Never Change’".

Gambhir, as is known, had taken offence to Kohli's jeering and sledging interaction with Naveen, who had responded in equal measure near the close of LSG's unsuccessful chase versus RCB.

The two cricketers were later seen at rift with each other even during the traditional post-match handshake, which acted as a prelude to the Gambhir-Kohli clash that played out.

The matter seems to have no end, with Kohli reportedly complaining to the BCCI top brass about Naveen and accusing that the Afghan seamer triggered their altercation. Kohli had been fined 100% of his match fees for breaching the IPL code of conduct alongside Gambhir, while Naveen had been dished out a 50% fine on his salary.