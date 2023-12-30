Gerald Coetzee: IPL 2024 Player Profile, Career, Personal information, Batting and Bowling Stats, and All you need to know

Gerald Coetzee has risen through the blocks quickly and grown himself as a fearsome bowler in a short span of time.

Gerald Coetzee: IPL Player Profile

Age: 23

Country: South Africa

IPL Team: Mumbai Indians (MI)

IPL 2024 Auction Price: INR 5 crore

Role: Fast bowler

Batting Style: Right-handed batter

Bowling Style: Right-arm fast

A sturdy and tall pacer, Gerald Coetzee was born to bowl fast. South Africa has been a land of some ferocious fast bowlers, and Coetzee is one of them. When in rhythm, the 23-year-old will bowl with his heart out in full rhythm, a visual treat for the viewers.

Gerald Coetzee has risen through the blocks quickly and grown himself as a fearsome bowler in a short span of time. He has the pace, and his ball zips through the deck, making him an all-format asset. Coetzee has cemented his place in white-ball teams and is slowly finding his feat in Test cricket as well.

No wonder Mumbai Indians (MI) were clear with their plans and went after Gerald Coetzee hard and eventually attained him for a whopping INR 5 crore in the IPL 2024 auction. A fast bowler with pace will be worth in gold in Wankhede Stadium. He is seen as a long-term investment and will look to serve MI for the years to come.

Gerald Coetzee: Personal information

Birthday: October 02, 2000

Birthplace: Bloemfontein, Free State, South Africa

Father: Oom Coetzee

Siblings: 1 brother

Religion: Christian

Spouse: Hannah Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee was born in Bloemfontein on 2nd October 2000. His father noticed his passion for cricket early on and played a crucial role in helping Gerald grow. Oom would support him at every step, acting like a mentor to his son.

Coetzee also wears a 62-number jersey as a respect to his father, who was born in 1962. His brother has also supported him at every turn, practising with him competitively. Coetzee said in an interview that he used to play rugby, tennis and cricket in his backyard while growing up.

He married his longtime partner, Hannah Coetzee, earlier this month. Coetzee announced it via his social media accounts. Apart from cricket, the fast bowler also likes fishing and spends time doing so.

Gerald Coetzee: Career Stats

Test Cricket:

- 3 matches

- 10 wickets

- 6/78 BBM

- 24.50 average

- 36.60 strike rate

- 0 five-wicket haul

- 0 ten-wicket haul

One-Day Cricket:

- 14 matches

- 31 wickets

- 4/44 BBM

- 23.22 average

- 21.48 strike rate

- 0 five-wicket haul

T20I Cricket:

- 4 matches

- 6 wickets

- 3/32 BBM

- 23.33 average

- 13.33 strike rate

- 0 five-wicket haul

Gerald Coetzee made his international debut for South Africa in all the formats by the age of 23. He has also been impressive on most of the occasions. He was also part of South Africa’s World Cup team that reached the semifinal this year.

While his best has come in ODI cricket, Coetzee has done reasonably well in other formats as well. He has 10 wickets at 24.50 runs apiece in three Tests. Further, Coetzee has also taken 6 wickets at 13.33 balls apiece in four T20I games.

He can bowl hard lengths into the pitch and hurry the batters with his length delivery that zips sharply to the batters. Coetzee has been consistently working on nailing his yorkers and has shown impressive signs of late. He is obviously a massive talent and is only going to improve from here on.

Coetzee will act as an enforcer for Mumbai Indians, bowling with pace. The tracks will also help him, especially the home pitches. Expect some stumps to be rattled in the upcoming season.

What are the experts saying about Gerald Coetzee?

“Gerald Coetzee is a very MI kind of player,” exclaimed Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel before the auction.

“South Africa didn't play him in the last match, but I can guarantee that he's set for a million-dollar contract. Even if Starc misses out, I feel Coetzee is assured of a large contract,” said Aakash Chopra before the auction.

“I faced this guy about 6-7 years ago. I think he was 18 or 19 years old, and he impressed me a lot. He had a lot of steam, a lot of presence. He was in my face in that game. He is going to the mighty Mumbai Indians only for ₹5 crore. That’s a lot of money, but if you compare it to some other players, this was a steal,” said AB de Villiers.

“I cannot wait to bowl alongside Bumrah in Blue & gold at Wankhede,” said Gerald Coetzee after the auction.

Will Gerald Coetzee find a place in the Mumbai Indians (MI) Playing XI in IPL 2024?

Mumbai Indians (MI) wanted an enforcer after the release of Jofra Archer. They have got Gerald Coetzee for that role. He will definitely be in the XI of Mumbai Indians at the start of the season.

MI will have an all-Indian batting line-up, paving the way for more lower-order batters and bowlers in the overseas slot. Coetzee might take the eighth position and act as a bowling all-rounder. He can also bat a bit.

His bowling will boost MI’s already strong unit. Coetzee will also reduce the workload from Jasprit Bumrah. His spells in Mumbai during the World Cup were fiery and fearsome.

Coetzee can wreak havoc under the lights. He is an all-format pacer and can be utilised anywhere. Mumbai Indians’ bowling unit will be a treat to watch with Gerald Coetzee in the XI next season.

