'I will play the IPL until I can't walk anymore' - Glenn Maxwell makes an eye-catching statement about the cash-rich tournament

Glenn Maxwell expressed his love for the Indian Premier League recently by stating that IPL will be the last tournament he will play in his career.

Australian cricket sensation Glenn Maxwell, fresh off his triumph at the World Cup, is gearing up for an action-packed season. Maxwell, known for his explosive performances, expressed his unwavering commitment to entertain crowds, asserting, "I will play the IPL until I can't walk anymore."

Maxwell, a pivotal figure in the Australian squad, has set his sights on securing a second T20 World Cup for his nation. With the upcoming tournament scheduled in the United States and the West Indies, the seasoned all-rounder is keen on amplifying Australia's success.

Upon his return from India, where he plied his trade for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Maxwell took a brief respite before assuming leadership for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League's opening clash against Brisbane at the Gabba on Thursday night.

Reflecting on the significance of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in his career trajectory, the 35-year-old emphasized its transformative role.

"The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play," Maxwell affirmed, attributing his growth to the exposure garnered by engaging with top-notch international players and esteemed coaches.

"The people I've met, the coaches I have played under, the international players that you get to rub shoulders with, how beneficial to my whole career that tournament has been," Maxwell reflected, alluding to the invaluable learning curve provided by the IPL experience.

Also Read: No Hugh Edmeades for IPL 2024 Auction! An Indian Woman Set to replace him as the auctioneer

Eager to share the wealth of knowledge acquired, Maxwell encouraged Australian players to leverage the IPL platform ahead of the T20 World Cup in June. "Hopefully a lot of our Australian players can get over to the IPL and get to work in slightly similar conditions to the West Indies," Maxwell remarked, highlighting the conducive environment for honing skills in conditions akin to those in the West Indies.

Following their recent conquest at the ODI World Cup, Australia's white-ball squad is riding high on success. Maxwell, echoing the team's aspirations, emphasized the immediate shift in focus towards the next T20 World Cup, aiming to replicate England's feat of holding concurrent 20-over and 50-over titles.

"As soon as we won this World Cup, we all talked about the refocus towards the next one," Maxwell revealed, underlining the collective determination within the squad. With the BBL season on the horizon, Maxwell anticipates an electrifying summer, urging players to strive for excellence and vie for coveted positions.

Maxwell's dedication to cricket's global stage remains unwavering as he continues to not only entertain but also mentor and inspire the next generation of Australian talent, embodying a legacy that extends beyond boundaries.