In red hot form, Gujarat Titans star set to attract big bids in the IPL 2025 auction

Gujarat Titans (GT) have been one of the competition’s strongest teams since admission to the league in 2022. They won the title in their maiden season in 2022 and qualified for the final in 2023.

However, the team finally had a bad season in 2024, when they ended in the eighth position in the points table with only 12 points. Ahead of the next season, some drastic changes are expected in the GT camp regarding the change in personnel and coaching staff.

They might make some big calls ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, which would see them losing several key players who played a crucial role in making the team successful. While a few players are automatic retentions, GT have to take a call on a few players.

One big call for the Titans to take is on Abhinav Manohar, who has been one of the finds of the last few years. Manohar has unique skillsets, which make him a valuable and sought-after player.

Can Gujarat Titans retain Abhinav Manohar?

If we look at the options of Gujarat Titans, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Rashid Khan are sure retentions, whereas Mohammed Shami and Noor Ahmad will present a strong case. That leaves no place for Abhinav Manohar.

However, teams might be allowed to retain an uncapped player apart from four retentions and one RTM. That’s where GT can keep Manohar.

There are few uncapped players better than Manohar in the GT squad. Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan are other quality options to ponder, especially the former since he is an all-rounder and has done well in the league.

It will boil down to choosing one between Rahul and Manohar, but it’s worth noting Rahul hasn’t bowled much for GT, especially after the introduction of the Impact Player rule. Hence, he might be seen as a batter, which takes away that edge he had over Manohar.

What makes Abhinav Manohar special?

His six-hitting ability. Abhinav Manohar is a bonafide six-hitter against pace, making him a valuable asset for all phases.

While the quality of bowling might not be high, Manohar has decimated the bowling attacks in the Maharaja T20 League and hit almost five times more sixes than fours in this year’s competition (52 sixes to 11 fours). Further, he has also notched up fifty in six out of ten attempts, showing him consistent and quick.

Manohar has also shown glimpses of his expertise in IPL, even though he could have been more consistent. However, GT didn’t use him precisely, for they didn’t give him a long run at any position.

If he comes into the IPL 2025 auction, several teams will go after him, given he can bat in the death overs by hitting from the first ball and doesn’t use an overseas slot, either. Given how recency bias plays a role in picking a player in the auction, his price will surge like anything, and GT might not be able to use RTM on him.

