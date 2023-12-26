Gujarat Titans (GT) Playing XI for IPL 2024: Captain, wicket-keeper, overseas players, Impact Players and More

GT Playing XI for IPL 2024 features a very strong batting and bowling lineup, but lacks quality all-rounders in the side.

After an extraordinary debut season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, where Gujarat Titans (GT) clinched their inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) title, followed by a near-repeat in 2023 narrowly edged by Ravindra Jadeja's heroics for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), they are now gearing up for a dominating performance in the upcoming IPL 2024 season, albeit without Hardik Pandya.

Gujarat Titans (GT) emerged from the IPL 2024 Auctions with a well-balanced squad, strategically bolstering key areas to improve their team. Comprising 25 players, including 8 overseas talents, the Titans have notably strengthened their roster.

Full GT Squad and Player List for IPL 2024

GT squad for IPL 2024: David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz.

Predicted GT Playing XI for IPL 2024

Wriddhiman Saha (wk) Shubman Gill (c) Sai Sudarshan Azmatullah Omarzai David Miller Rahul Tewatia Shahrukh Khan Rashid Khan Mohammed Shami Mohit Sharma Spencer Johnson Vijay Shankar (Impact player)

Wicket-keeper: Gujarat Titans have two wicket-keepers in Matthew Wade and Wriddhiman Saha. Both are good options to challenge each other for the position but the Indian is expected to get the preference which lets the selectors to slot in another overseas player in the lineup.

Overseas Players: Afghanistan's all-rounders Azmatullah Omarzai and Rashid Khan are two automatic picks for the franchise for their versatile skillset. Rashid Khan will spearhead the spin attack and he will get his compatriot Noor Ahmad’s support. Rashid is known for wreaking havoc on batters with his leg-break bowling while Noor also showed in 2023 that he can trouble batters with his wrist-spin bowling. The Afghan duo will look to trap batters again for GT once again in 2024.

David Miller is another player who is highly likely to play for GT in most games in IPL 2024. After the ouster of Hardik Pandya, Miller has become a crucial middle-order batter for the side. Pandya used to handle the middle-order effectively and after his ouster, David Miller will have more responsibility. In the recent ODI World Cup, the Proteas batter played crucial knocks for South Africa in the lower order. Notably, he scored a ton in the semi-finals against Australia when the team faced a batting collapse at the start.

GT also splurged INR 10 crore to secure a 28-year-old left-arm fast-medium bowler from Adelaide, Australia. Spencer Johnson first stole the limelight for his record-breaking spell in The Hundred 2023 tournament.

In T20 cricket, Spencer Johnson has taken 17 wickets in 20 innings at an average of 30.23 and an economy rate of 7.84 so far. He also played for the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the recent inaugural edition of the Major Cricket League (MLC) and will now look to replicate his success in the IPL.

GT will also be heavily boosted with the return of Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson into the setup. Williamson, who had to miss the last edition after picking up an injury in the first match of the season will provide the GT lineup with a much-needed impetus.

Impact Players: Vijay Shankar/Umesh Yadav

How has the overall GT Playing XI shaped up for IPL 2024 season?

Hits:

GT has got superb match-winners in Rahul Tewatia, David Miller and Shahrukh Khan

GT boasts of extraordinary international stalwarts with the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami in the ranks.

GT's formidable spin duo of Rashid and Noor Ahmed will be a force to reckon against

Chance and space for new members to prove their mettle.

Misses:

Absence of a seasoned Indian wicketkeeping back-up to Wriddhiman Saha, which may result in them struggling to get Kane Williamson into their XI.

Lack of quality all-rounders

Handling captaincy pressure for Shubman Gill can end up being extremely tricky for the youngster.

How does the squad of the 2023 runners-up look for the upcoming IPL 2024?#GujaratTitans pic.twitter.com/KSNuJoo883 — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) December 19, 2023

