Gujarat Titans (GT) uncapped batter can generate significant interest in IPL 2025 auction

After two near-flawless seasons in IPL 2022 and 2023, the Gujarat Titans (GT) finally endured a rough campaign in 2024. They could only win five games out of 14 and attained 12 points to end in the eighth position, only above Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Still, they had several quality players in their ranks in every department, who stepped up at different points in the season. One such player was Shahrukh Khan whom GT acquired for INR 7.40 crore in the IPL 2024 auction after an intense bidding with Punjab Kings (PBKS).

While he came with high expectations in the Titans, Shahrukh couldn’t perform according to expectations and remained underwhelming. He scored 127 runs at an average of 18.14 in seven innings, including a fifty.

He didn’t get many opportunities in the season, and even when he got, the same story, like the previous editions, continued. While he played a couple of quality knocks, Shahrukh couldn’t really stand up to the expectations.

Gujarat Titans set to release Shahrukh Khan ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Gujarat Titans have better options to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, and Mohammed Shami are sure retentions, whereas Noor Ahmad and Mohit Sharma present a strong case.

Considering teams will be allowed to retain four players before the auction, Shahrukh won’t find a spot for the initial four options. However, he is uncapped, and the rules might enable franchises to retain an uncapped player apart from four first-choice options.

However, GT also have quality options in the uncapped category. Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar look like better players at this point.

Tewatia is an all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball. Meanwhile, Manohar is a nonchalant six-hitter and an ideal lower-order batter in T20s, making his credentials better than Shahrukh.

Shahrukh Khan can generate significant interest in IPL 2025 auction

While Gujarat Titans might release Shahrukh Khan, several teams might go after him in the IPL 2025 auction. Shahrukh is a terrific player for the middle, but franchises have often wasted him by using him in the lower order.

When he batted slightly above for GT, he was among runs instantly. Shahrukh has the game to bat in different gears and weave big knocks, as visible during the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) as well.

Further, he is also a decent bowler and bowls useful off-spin with the ball, making him a complete package. All teams who require a middle-order batter and a part-time spinner who can give a couple of overs can opt for Shahrukh Khan.

He also wishes to land in a team that uses him precisely, unlike the sides he has played for in IPL so far. Expect Shahrukh Khan to generate interest among teams in the IPL 2025 auction.

