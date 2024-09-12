Uncapped KKR player to start a bidding war in IPL 2025 auction

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won their third title in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the first since 2014.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won their third title in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the first since 2014. They were ruthless with their approach and operated like professionals throughout the tournament, emerging as the best side.

The quality of the overseas department was high, but Indian players were equally good and formed a successful partnership with the experienced foreign players. Several local ones impressed in different phases and stepped up in arduous situations to put their team in a commanding position.

One such player was the young sensation, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, among the finest talents in IPL 2024. He came, he batted, and he impressed.

He scored 163 runs at a strike rate of 155.23, including a fifty, in seven games in IPL 2024. More than numbers, his attitude and superior skillsets were noteworthy, making him an exciting talent.

Can Kolkata Knight Riders retain Angkrish Raghuvanshi?

It is impossible to retain Angkrish Raghuvanshi if teams can keep only four players ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh are sure retentions, whereas Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Phil Salt, and Varun Chakravarthy are other quality options.

They must choose one among these five players for the fourth slot, which is a massive headache for the franchise. Where will Angkrish fit, then?

However, teams might be allowed to keep one uncapped player in the team additionally, but KKR already have several top-performing uncapped options. Harshit Rana and Ramandeep Singh are ahead of Angkrish in the pecking order.

Harshit is an all-phase bowler and was among the best pacers in IPL 2024, whereas Ramandeep Singh did a hard job finishing the innings successfully. KKR must be prudent with their selection, but they are unlikely to use this uncapped slot on Angkrish.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi to be a popular pick in the IPL 2025 auction

With KKR set to leave Angkrish Raghuvanshi ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, several teams will go after him. The primary reason is his expertise, for Raghuvanshi is equally capable against pace and spin.

He has a wide range of shots and can be innovative by targeting unusual positions on the ground, as visible in IPL 2024. He batted at No.3 for KKR but can be flexible with his batting position due to his superior game against spin.

Further, he can also bowl useful left-arm orthodox, which is a bonus for any side. Since he is only 20, Angkrish can be a long-term investment and serve his team for years.

He ticks so many boxes that teams look for in the mega auction. Undoubtedly, Raghuvanshi will be a popular pick in the IPL 2025 auction, and even KKR might go after him again.

