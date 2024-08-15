Gujarat Titans overseas pacer ruled out of UK tour with side strain

He has now been replaced by all-rounder Sean Abbott.

In a recent development coming in, a Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer has been ruled out of Australia's upcoming UK tour where they will lock horns with Scotland and England.

Spencer Johnson, who was bought by the GT franchise for a big amount of INR 10 crores, suffered a side strain while plying his trade in the ongoing The Hundred tournament.

In Johnson's absence, he will now be replaced by New South Wales allrounder Sean Abbott who had initially only been due to be part of the ODI squad for the five matches against England.

Johnson's focus will now shift to recovering in time for the start of the Australian domestic season, where he represents South Australia. Following the UK tour, Australia's next T20I series will be a three-match contest against Pakistan in mid-November, which could present another opportunity for Johnson, as the Test bowlers are unlikely to participate due to the closeness of the first Test in Perth.

After the Pakistan series, Australia's next T20I matches aren't scheduled until July of next year in the West Indies.

Spencer Johnson had a lean The Hundred campaign

Johnson has had a challenging Hundred campaign, taking only two wickets in six matches. However, he did stand out in one match against the Northern Superchargers, delivering an impressive 1 for 10 from his 20 balls.

Johnson, who quickly rose to prominence in the BBL with Brisbane Heat, has represented his country in five T20Is and one ODI since debuting against South Africa last year. He is seen as a potential successor to Mitchell Starc in the T20 lineup when the opportunity arises.

Australia T20I squad for UK tour

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

