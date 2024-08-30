Gujarat Titans youngster amasses his maiden County Championship century

The ongoing County Championship has seen several Indian players making a mark by performing consistently in their respective departments.

Sai Sudharsan, the Tamil Nadu batter, scored a magnificent 105 in 178 balls, including ten boundaries and a maximum, to put Surrey in a formidable position against Nottinghamshire in Nottingham. He came in to bat at 308/4 when Surrey lost two batters in two deliveries, with Rory Burns (161) and Ben Foakes (0) falling in consecutive deliveries in the 87th over.

Later, Will Jacks (59) was dismissed soon, but Sudharsan kept one end stable and formed a 101-run partnership with Jordan Clark (53). While Clark got out, the Tamil Nadu star continued and stitched useful stands with other lower-order batters.

Eventually, Sudharsan was the last man to get out in the 151st over, but he took his team to a big score before returning. Surrey would have bundled for a low total had he not batted with prudence, given how Nottingham bowled in the middle.

Nottinghamshire lost Ben Slater early in the second innings

Following Surrey’s 151-over innings, Nottinghamshire didn’t get an ideal start with the bat, for they lost Ben Slater early on the score of 1 in the second over. Jordan Clark provided the breakthrough for his team, pushing the opponent on the back foot.

Since then, the captain Haseeb Hameed and Freddie McCann have stabilised the innings and formed a vital 50-run stand to keep things under control for Nottinghamshire. The two must play long to ensure Surrey don’t get a strong hold on the game.

For Sai Sudharsan, this knock was vital as he registered a low score of 6 in his previous outing in the County Championship against Lancashire. It was a timely innings from the southpaw to save his team.

Three figures in the Three Feathers 🪶🪶🪶



A serene innings from @sais_1509!



🤎 | #SurreyCricket pic.twitter.com/iNkRxEMurW — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) August 30, 2024

Surrey have been a team to beat this County Championship, for they have lost only one and won seven games in 11 attempts. They look in a comfortable position in this game as well.

