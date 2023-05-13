This season has seen some of the best batting shows from the batters of all the teams.

The batters have played some breathtaking knocks throughout IPL 2023, and some of them are really hard to believe.

This season has seen some of the best batting shows from the batters of all the teams. The batters have played some breathtaking knocks throughout IPL 2023, and some of them are really hard to believe.

Suryakumar Yadav is one of those batters in the competition. After a slight slump in batting form earlier in the year, Suryakumar Yadav is back to his threatening best with the willow, where he is doing unbelievable stuff and hitting the bowlers at his will.

The swashbuckling batter is now playing all those shots at different angles that seem to be out of the world, and that too with insane consistency. In the previous rubber against Gujarat Titans (GT), Suryakumar notched up his maiden IPL century, which was probably the only record that eluded him.

In front of a packed Wankhede Stadium, Suryakumar Yadav put on a show on his way to a magnificent 103 off mere 49 balls, including 11 fours and six maximums against a formidable bowling unit. Like in a typical Suryakumar knock, there were shots all around the park, with some of them surprising even the great Sachin Tendulkar.

Every expert has been praising Suryakumar’s fireworks since then, and Harbhajan Singh is no different. Harbhajan was in awe of Suryakumar Yadav and his supreme batting expertise and heaped praise on the batter.

Harbhajan Singh full of praise for Suryakumar Yadav

Harbhajan Singh, who has himself been part of Mumbai Indians for a number of years in the Indian Premier League (IPL), didn’t hold himself back while praising Suryakumar Yadav. The former Indian spinner feels Suryakumar is unstoppable.

“I can only bow down to him. Keep going. He's almost single-handedly steering MI's campaign. It's not as if others aren't performing, but Suryakumar is operating at a different level. He's unbelievable and unstoppable. I've lost out of words to praise him. Salute to him,” stated Harbhajan on his YouTube channel.

Also Read: 'League's fastest bowler sitting out'- Irfan Pathan slams SRH management after shambolic loss to LSG

Harbhajan went on to say that like, Sachin’s name was chanted by the Wankhede crowd earlier, Suryakumar’s name is chanted the same way now.

“I hope he remains fit and keep winning matches for MI. Because the chant of 'Surya, Surya' reverberates the whole ground the moment he comes to bat. Earlier, it used to be 'Sachin, Sachin', and then 'Malinga, Malinga'. Now, it's Suryakumar Yadav. There's no bigger name than Suryakumar in Mumbai Indians right now. He's winning everyone's hearts with his performances,” concluded Harbhajan Singh.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.