'He should be India's T20I captain' - Harbhajan Singh names surprising choice for next India captain

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has recently backed the young Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson to replace Rohit Sharma as the future captain of the Indian cricket team. Rajasthan Royals has given exceptional performance under Sanju Samson’s leadership in the past few seasons.

After struggling to look for form for almost a decade, Rajasthan Royals bounced back stronger in IPL 2022 and qualified for the play-offs. As of now, Rajasthan has almost confirmed their ticket to the IPL 2024 play-offs after their recent nine wicket win over Mumbai Indians.

After Samson’s heroics in the match against Mumbai Indians, Harbhajan Singh tweeted, “Yashasvi Jaiswal’s knock is a proof of class is permanent. Form is temporary @ybj_19 and there shouldn’t be any debate about Keeper batsman. @IamSanjuSamson should walk in to the Indian team for T20 world cup and also groomed as a next T20 captain for India after Rohit . koi shak???”

Rajasthan Royals punch Mumbai Indians with a 9 wicket win in IPL 2024

In the 13th match of IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians bat first and Rajasthan Royals bowler Sandeep Sharma dominated the match by consistently taking quick wickets and registering his 1st five wicket haul. Young Indian batters Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera’s 65 and 49 runs knock led MI to a total of 179 runs.

Rajasthan Royals witnessed the roaring comeback of their star opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal as he smashed a magnificent century and scored 104 runs off 60 deliveries at a strike rate of 173.33.

After an interruption by the rain, Rajasthan’s skipper Sanju Samson carefully rotated the strike with Yashasvi and scored 38 runs off 28 deliveries making Rajasthan beat Mumbai for the second time in the season.

In the post match presentation, Sanju Samson lauded Rajasthan Royals bowlers and Yashasvi Jaiswal for their stellar performances in the game.

Samson said, “Credit has to go to all the players. Started well in the powerplay. In the middle, the left-handers played unbelievably. But the way we came back was where we won the game. Wicket looked a bit dry. But when lights come on, and it gets colder in the night, it gets better to bat in the second innings. People are professional enough about what to do when they get a break. I don't think he needs (advice from) anyone (Jaiswal). He's very confident. Was about one game. Let's see how the wicket is there (Lucknow) and let's see how it goes.”

Sanju Samson’s exceptional leadership has led Rajasthan Royals towards their seventh win of the IPL 2024 season. The team currently stands on the top of the points table with 14 points and a positive net run rate of 0.698.