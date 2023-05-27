WATCH: Hardik Pandya's epic reaction after Mohit Sharma's five-wicket haul leads Gujarat to IPL finals

It’s been a season for Mohit Sharma, as he has made a remarkable comeback with the ball out of nowhere and is now the third-leading wicket-taker in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

It never looked as if he was away from competitive cricket with the way he has bowled throughout this edition.

Hardik Pandya bowed down to Mohit Sharma in respect just after Mohit snared his fifth wicket of the game to seal a spot for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final. It was a fine gesture by the GT captain Hardik for which he has been receiving a lot of appreciation.

It’s been a season for Mohit Sharma, as he has made a remarkable comeback with the ball out of nowhere and is now the third-leading wicket-taker in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It never looked as if he was away from competitive cricket with the way he has bowled throughout this edition.

Mohit has added more variations to his armour this year, and the batters have certainly failed to pick them effectively. In a high-pressure game against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Ahmedabad, Mohit rose to the occasion again and completed his five-for.

Mohit took only 14 balls to take those five wickets, and the five-for included some big MI wickets. In a team already filled with numerous quality bowlers, Mohit Sharma’s inclusion has only strengthened the bowling unit of Gujarat Titans.

Hardik Pandya’s epic reaction after Mohit Sharma took his fifth wicket

Mohit Sharma has been consistently seen thanking his Gods by joining both hands and closing his eyes after taking a wicket this season. He is probably thanking the almighty for reviving his career and helping him flourish in a tournament like the IPL at this stage of his career.

Along the same lines, Mohit Sharma again gestured similarly after dismissing Kumar Kartikeya to complete his fifer in a match as big as Qualifier 2. Hardik Pandya, who was obviously a happy captain, bowed down to Mohit Sharma in a similar manner.



Hardik joined both his hands and saluted Mohit for his fine effort to take GT to their second consecutive final. It was a really heartwarming act by Hardik, who has a massive role in the resurgence of Mohit Sharma.

Also Read: This Indian superstar is AB de Villiers' father's favourite player

In the 13 innings, Mohit Sharma has 24 wickets at a mindblowing average of 13.54 and a strike rate of 10.29 in IPL 2023. Despite bowling the tough overs for Gujarat Titans, Mohit Sharma has managed to come good more often than not.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.