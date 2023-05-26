This Indian superstar is AB de Villiers' father's favourite player

AB de Villiers, one of the greatest cricketers ever, has been acting as an expert on Jio Cinema during the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

AB de Villiers, one of the greatest cricketers ever, has been acting as an expert on Jio Cinema during the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has often revealed unknown and unheard stuff from his playing days as well as other stuff.

In the latest news, AB de Villiers has heaped praise on the young prodigy Shubman Gill, who has impressed one and all with his sublime batting performance in IPL 2023. Gill has been flawless with the willow, and the bowlers have found it tough to get the better of him in almost every game.

Shubman Gill has amassed 851 runs at a marvellous batting average of 60.79 and a strike rate of 156.43 in 16 innings this season of the IPL. The 23-year-old has also made four fifties and three centuries while playing for Gujarat Titans (GT).

Every time Shubman is batting at the crease, there is a sense of calmness, and his batting is nothing less than a thing of beauty. One can just keep watching him bat all day without getting bored.

AB de Villiers’s father enjoys watching Shubman Gill

Among the many players to be stunned by Shubman Gill’s supreme skillsets is the legendary AB de Villiers himself, who was full of praise for Gill. AB stated that Gill makes the game look easy and also revealed that his dad’s favourite batter is Shubman Gill.

“It's incredible. He makes the game look very easy. I think he has got so much time at the crease. I mentioned it early on in the season that he is my dad's favourite player. Probably about 3 years ago, I was like, 'What are you seeing in him?'. Now I know what he saw in him,” stated AB de Villiers on Jio Cinema.

The former Proteas batter also talked about his breathtaking century against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a few days back, which knocked RCB out of the tournament.

“We saw that hundred against RCB. I watched it from home, and I got very excited. What is the most exciting about that hundred is the strike rate. If you get a 100 in around 50 balls, you are more likely to win the game for the team.”

