'I couldn’t digest that' - S Sreesanth reveals a shocking incident about Sanju Samson

The talent of Sanju Samson has never been in doubt, as his batting expertise is precisely what every batter craves to possess. The panache and timing in his batting are a sight to savour, and many experts have also praised him for the same.

However, the only area where Sanju Samson lags behind is maintaining consistency, which is often the essential criterion to find a spot in the national team. There have been shouts to include the swashbuckling batter in the squad every time the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the set of players for any series.

Before this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sanju Samson did work in this area and showed remarkable consistency while being an important member of Rajasthan Royals (RR). He was quick, and, more importantly, he was consistent.

But, in IPL 2023, where Rajasthan Royals failed to qualify for the playoffs, Sanju Samson again endured an inconsistent run, with his bat being quite more often than not. This season, Samson scored 362 runs at an average of 30.16 and a strike rate of 153.38 in 14 innings, with only three half-centuries.

S Sreesanth reveals a shocking incident about Sanju Samson

S Sreesanth has known Sanju Samson for a long time, as both have played together for the domestic team Kerala. In fact, it was Sreesanth only who brought Sanju Samson to the Rajasthan Royals camp, where Samson showed his immense talent and impressed one and all.

However, Sreesanth has now revealed Sanju Samson’s chat with the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, which stunned the pacer severely.

“Gavaskar sir told him, ‘Give yourself at least 10 balls. Read the wicket. We know you have a lot of talent; even if you have 0 runs in 12 balls, you can score 50 in 25’. When RR lost in one of their last matches in the league phase, Sanju said, ‘No, my style is to play like this only’. I couldn’t digest that,” stated Sreesanth on Star Sports.

While it’s understandable that the T20 format requires aggressive intent, there is no harm in taking a few balls if the situation demands it. Being versatile should be the top-most priority of any player, irrespective of the format.

