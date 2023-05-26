'It could be a trend' - Sanjay Manjrekar praises domestic pacer for no-variation surprise

The sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen a number of domestic talents showing their sublime skillsets while representing their respective franchises.

The rise of newcomers is nothing but a positive indication for Indian cricket in the coming times.

Among the many talents to emerge from this IPL is the pace sensation Akash Madhwal, who has already exceeded expectations while bowling for the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI). Akash has come at just the right time for the MI, as his bowling has provided the much-required balance to the team.

Akash has unbelievable skillsets for a bowler who hadn’t played much with the leather ball till the age of 22. He is a quick learner, and the time spent in the Mumbai Indians camp has helped him massively.

In just a span of a few matches, Akash has shown his calibre with the ball. Akash has the ability to bowl at different lengths with great accuracy, and he also has the pace to stifle the batters at times.

Sanjay Manjrekar lavishes praise on Akash Madhwal

In a high-pressure clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Akash Madhwal wreaked havoc with the ball, as he snared 5 wickets while conceding only five runs. His match-winning performance stunned numerous cricket experts who followed the game, including veteran broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar.

Sanjay feels that Akash’s no-variation deliveries are the most threatening, and many bowlers might follow the same in the coming times.

“The wickets of Badoni and Pooran showed Madhwal's class. A very different thing that he does that we don't see often these days is that no variation is his variation. It could be a trend going forward. If you bowl two seam-up deliveries and they're dot balls, the batter prepares himself for a variation. He would prepare for a slower ball or a bouncer,” explained Manjrekar on ESPNcricinfo.

“Badoni, expectedly, was preparing for a variation, but Madhwal didn't make any. And that is his speciality.”

Akash Madhwal has 13 wickets at an average of 12.85 and a strike rate of 9.92 in seven innings this season. MI have a big game against Gujarat Titans (GT), and Akash will be vital for his team again.

