"He fell ill and lost 7-8 kgs...." Hardik Pandya provides a shocking update on Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal has been unavailable for Gujarat Titans (GT) ever since Rinku Singh smashed him for five consecutive sixes to snatch victory for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from an improbable situation in the 13th match of IPL 2023. After GT’s victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad last night, Hardik Pandya confirmed that the left-arm pacer fell ill following that onslaught on Sunday (April 9).

Yash had to defend 29 runs in the final over, but Rinku unleashed his beast mode to script one of the most memorable victories in the history of cricket. A carnage like this on a stage of the IPL is bound to break the morale of any bowler in the world.

For Yash Dayal, it’s even more painful, given he had to suffer such a fate at this tender age when he had just begun to rise through the ranks. Yash will take time to recover, which is completely fine.

Fortunately, Yash is part of a team that is known to back its player more than many other teams. The presence of the likes of Ashish Nehra and Hardik Pandya will help him get out of this trauma and return to the park stronger than ever.

Hardik Pandya gives a major update on the condition of Yash Dayal

Hardik Pandya was called up by the Star Sports Hindi team panel for the chat after their victory over Mumbai Indians last night. Speaking on the show, the GT captain gave an update on Yash Dayal, who hasn’t been seen on the field since the game against KKR.

“I can’t confirm that,” stated Hardik upon being asked about the availability of Yash Dayal. “He fell ill and lost 7-8 kgs after that match. There was a spread of viral infection during that period, and also, due to the pressure he had faced, his condition is presently not good enough to take the field,” he added.

If this statement from Hardik Pandya is anything to go by, Yash Dayal might well be out for a long time now. That incident has certainly taken the young pacer aback.

However, Yash Dayal is not the first or the last bowler to face the cruelty of cricket. Several great players have gone through this phase and went on to have great careers. This happening will only help Yash Dayal shine even brighter now.