Watch: Harshit Rana gives a flying kiss send off to CSK star in Duleep Trophy 2024

Pacer Harshit Rana has made a reputation for taking celebrations to the next level. This was vividly showcased during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season earlier this year with his iconic 'flying kiss' celebration.

Now, he did an encore, during the ongoing Duleep Trophy match between India D and India C in Anantapur, where Rana brought back his celebration after dismissing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

India D faced a tough time with the bat, losing their top order in the first 10 overs. However, a vital 84-run stand between Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh brought some stability, helping the team reach 159/8 in 47 overs. Despite their efforts, the partnership couldn't maintain its momentum, and India D was eventually bowled out for 164. In response, India C also encountered early setbacks as Sai Sudharsan and Ruturaj Gaikwad fell, leading to Harshit Rana's jubilant celebration.

Rana takes two important wickets in quick succession

On the final ball of the fifth over, Rana delivered a full-length ball from around the wicket, aiming for the leg stump. The ball bounced higher than Sudharsan expected and drifted wider. Attempting to flick it towards the leg side, Sudharsan misjudged the bounce, and the ball caught the edge of his bat, flying toward wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat. Bharat, with quick reflexes, dived to his right and made a stunning catch. Overjoyed, Rana leaped into the air and celebrated exuberantly.

Shortly after, Rana struck again, dismissing India C captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in the seventh over, celebrating with his trademark gesture.

The scene brought back memories from IPL 2024, where Rana's 'flying kiss' celebration with Mayank Agarwal became a viral sensation on Twitter.

At the end of Day 1, Rana's efforts ensured that India C lose 4 wickets and trail by 73 runs,

