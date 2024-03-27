'Have to look at both Dhoni and Ruturaj' - CSK Player on captaincy confusion

Deepak Chahar discussed taking guidance and instructions from Ruturaj Gaikwad and former team captain MS Dhoni, who is often seen setting the field despite stepping down from captaincy.

The IPL 2024 defending champions Chennai Super Kings recently registered a magnificent victory over the previous season’s finalist Gujarat Titans. The teams met for the 7th Match of IPL 2024 at the M Chidambaram Stadium (popularly known as Chepauk Stadium) in Chennai. CSK Pacer Deepak Chahar got candid after the game and reflected on discussing the match situation with MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

While batting in the first innings, Chennai Super Kings posted a high total of 206 runs on the board. The yellow army’s opening batters Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 46 runs each to lead the team from the front. The middle order batter Shivam Dube took the stadium by storm as he smashed five gigantic sixes and scored a half century.

The Gujarat Titans middle order batting lineup gradually collapsed making the team lose the grip on the game as the Chennai Super Kings bowlers dominated the second innings.

Deepak Chahar on Embracing Guidance From Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni's

In the post match ceremony, the CSK Pacer Deepak Chahar talked about completing his spell of four overs, which is a rare occasion. He also chuckled while talking about taking instructions from Ruturaj Gaikwad and former team captain MS Dhoni, who is often seen setting the field despite stepping down from captaincy.

Chahar registered two scalps, conceding 28 runs at an economy of 7. The Indian pacer dismissed the opening batting duo of Gujarat Titans, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill, at a score of 21 and eight runs respectively, giving Chennai Super Kings a much-needed lead in the team.

Deepak Chahar said, “Since the time I have been playing, I have been bowling 3 overs in the powerplay, used to it, just trying to bowl as well as possible with the new rules around. Earlier, if you bowled a bouncer in the first 2-3 balls, batters were always ready for a full length ball, but this new rule with two bouncers allowed in an over, it helps all the pacers. There's bounce always, but there's not much dew around at the moment. The ball grips and bounces in such conditions. I got to look at Mahi (MSD) bhai and at Ruturaj - both of them these days (for instructions.)”

Chennai Super Kings won their second consecutive match in the IPL 2024 by defeating Gujarat by a whopping margin of 63 runs. As of now, the team currently stands at the top of the points table while being to the only team to remain unbeaten in the season having played more than one match.