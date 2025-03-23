Highest Team Total in IPL history: Most runs in IPL by a team, Top 5 List

The top two highest team totals are from IPL 2024. Some more fireworks can be expected from the batters in the upcoming matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) stormed into the list of highest totals in IPL yet again after their sizzling performance in the SRH vs RR clash in IPL 2025 on Sunday. Backed by knocks from Travis Head and Ishan Kishan, SRH smashed xxx in 20 overs in Hyderabad, the highest total in IPL history. They beat their own record set in the IPL 2024 season when they hit 277 vs Mumbai Indians.

There was a time when 270 was considered to be a good total in ODI cricket. But with the advent of T20 cricket and more batting-friendly pitches, there has been a drastic change in a batter’s approach. Now, we are observing 200+ scores on a regular basis in T20 cricket, which tells us about the batters’ mindset.

IPL 2024 is turning out to be a blockbuster season for the batters. With some good batting pitches on offer, the batters are making merry and breaking all the records. Only 16 matches have been played so far and already, two teams have scored in excess of 270 runs in an innings. Records have been smashed for the most number of runs scored as well as the most number of sixes hit in an innings.

Top five highest team totals in IPL history

Sunrisers Hyderabad – vs Rajasthan Royals | IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad equalled the record for the fastest 200 in IPL history as they took just 14.1 overs to reach the milestone in the second fixture of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals. The Hyderabad pitch continued to yield big runs as SRH’s power-packed top-order took the Rajasthan bowling attack to the cleaners. Ishan Kishan in his maiden appearance for Sunrisers Hyderabad was the hero for the hosts as he continued his red-hot form from the intra-squad practice games. Kishan hit a hundred off just 45 balls and with help from the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy, SRH soared to the highest total ever in IPL history.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 277/3 vs Mumbai Indians | IPL 2024

​​​​​​Sunrisers Hyderabad holds the record for the highest team total in IPL history ever. The match was played on March 27, 2024 at Hyderabad. In a match where 523 runs were scored, SRH batted first and scored 277/3 against Mumbai Indians. Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen top-scored for Sunrisers with an unbeaten 80 from just 34 balls, and hit 4 fours and 7 sixes during his knock.

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head hit whirlwind fifties in the first 10 overs of the innings. South African pair of Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen put on an unbeaten partnership of 116 runs in 9 overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad hit 18 sixes in their innings. In reply, Mumbai Indians could only reach 246/5 and fell short by 31 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders – 272/7 vs Delhi Capitals | IPL 2024

A week after Sunrisers scored the highest IPL total, Kolkata Knight Riders came extremely close to breaking the record. The match was played on April 3, 2024 at Vizag. On the back of blistering knocks from Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh, KKR scored 272/7 against Delhi Capitals. Narine scored a majestic 85 off 39 balls in a knock which had 7 fours and 7 sixes while Raghivanshi scored a quickfire 27-ball-54.

Andre Russell and Rinku Singh provided the finishing cameos at the end. At one stage, KKR looked set to go past SRH’s highest total, but Ishant Sharma’s 8-run final over of the innings restricted them to 272. KKR hit 18 sixes in their innings. Delhi Capitals were bundled out for 166 in 17.2 overs in reply and KKR went on to win by 106 runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 263/5 vs Pune Warriors India | IPL 2013

This match is fondly remembered for Chris Gayle‘s world record knock of 175*. RCB had one of the best batting line-ups in the history of the IPL when they made this record. The match was played on April 23, 2013 at Bengaluru. They had Chris Gayle, T Dilshan, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers in their batting line-up. Chris Gayle toyed with Pune Warriors’ bowling attack and scored an unbeaten 175 off 66 balls. RCB went on to score 263/5 in their 20 overs, thanks to Gayle, Dilshan, and De Villiers.

The Universe Boss hit 13 fours and 17 sixes during his knock which is still a record for the most number of sixes by an individual in a T20. Gayle hit 17 out of 21 sixes hit by RCB in the match. In reply, Pune Warriors could only score 133/9 in their 20 overs and lost the match by 130 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants – 257/5 vs Punjab Kings | IPL 2023

It did not take much time for Lucknow Super Giants to make an impact in the IPL. In just their second season, LSG scored 257/5 against Punjab Kings on a flat wicket at Mohali. The match was played on April 28, 2023. Kyle Mayers scored 54 runs off just 24 balls while Marcus Stoinis scored 72 runs off 40 balls. Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran gave them good company with fantastic cameos down the order.

This turned out to be the highest team total of the season. Pooran scored a 19-ball-45 and hit 7 fours and 1 six during his knock. LSG hit 14 sixes during their innings. In reply, Punjab Kings were all out for 201 runs and lost the match by 56 runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 248/3 vs Gujarat Lions | IPL 2016

RCB scored a mammoth 248/3 against Gujarat Lions on May 14, 2016. The match was played on a good batting surface at Bengaluru. RCB lost Gayle early but they lost their next wicket on the penultimate ball of the innings. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers stitched together a world record partnership of 229 runs to take them to a massive score. Kohli scored 109 runs off 55 balls while De Villiers top-scored with an unbeaten 129 off 52 balls.

20 sixes were hit in the RCB’s innings with 8 coming from Kohli’s bat while De Villiers hitting 12 sixes. In reply, Gujarat Lions were bundled out for a meagre 104 in 18.4 overs. RCB went on to win the match by a massive margin of 144 runs.

