Hear the hilarious banter between Wriddhiman Saha and Virat Kohli caught on stump mic

Wriddhiman Saha and Virat Kohli were involved in a hilarious banter during the RCB vs GT match at Bengaluru.

During the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans on Saturday (May 4), a hilarious banter took place between GT wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and RCB batter Virat Kohli. The banter took place after the last ball of the seventh over was bowled during RCB's innings.

Kohli was batting on 34* off 15 balls while RCB were 100-2 in 7 overs. RCB had just lost Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar was batting alongside Kohli. Saha was trying to pump his bowlers by telling them to restrict the run flow. In reply, Kohli hilariously replied that you can't pull the match so easily.

Here's the conversation:

Saha: runs roko match kheecho (restrict runs and pull the match on our side).

Kohli: bhen*** aise kese kheech loge (how can you pull it off like that).

Virat Kohli went on to score 42 runs off 27 balls before being caught brilliantly by Wriddhiman Saha off the bowling of Noor Ahmad. Kohli smashed 2 fours and 4 sixes during his knock. RCB suffered a late collapse but got home safely with 38 balls to spare, thanks to quick cameos from Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh lower down the order.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis made full use of powerplay restrictions by scoring a 23-ball-64, which included 10 fours and 3 sixes. Kohli and Du Plessis stitiched together a partnership of 92 runs in just 5.5 overs to make short work of their 148-run target. But RCB lost 6 wickets for 25 runs before Karthik and Swapnil steadied the chase.

In the first innings, RCB bowlers used the pace and bounce on offer and restricted Gujarat Titans to a below par 147. Pacers Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, and Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up two wickets apiece.

WATCH: Virat Kohli creates chance out of thin air with a spectacular direct-hit to runout Shahrukh Khan

Telegram Group Join Now

With this win, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have jumped from the last to the seventh position in the points table with 4 wins from 11 matches. They have now won 3 matches in a row.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.