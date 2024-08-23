Two tied Super Overs: Former RCB teammates involved as rival captains in ultimate tie in Maharaja KSCA T20

Notably, this is the first instance in the history of a T20 game where such a tie took place.

In a rare incident in cricket, during the ongoing Maharaja KSCA T20, fans witnessed not one or two but three Super Overs to decide the outcome of the match between Hubli Tigers and Bengaluru Blasters. Notably, this is the first instance in the history of a T20 game where three Super Overs were played.

Another striking coincidence is that this was the second consecutive tie at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, featuring multiple Super Overs. Earlier this year, on January 17, India and Afghanistan also faced off in a double super over during the third T20I of their three-match series.

After the game between Hubli and Bengaluru remained tied at the end of the 40 overs, the two teams went on to play super overs.

Interestingly, both skippers of the team Manish Pandey (Hubli Tigers) and Mayank Agarwal (Bengaluru Blasters) were previously a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and former teammates.

Hubli Tigers come out on top against Bengaluru Blasters

Speaking about the match, Manish Pandey-led Hubli Tigers eventually came out victorious over Mayank Agarwal-led Bengaluru Blasters.

Bengaluru Blasters equalled Hubli Tigers' total of 164 after Kranthi Kumar was run out on the final ball, leading to a super over.

Even after two super overs, the teams remained evenly matched. The Blasters batted first in the first super over, putting up a score of 10/1, and Hubli responded with the same score in their six deliveries. In the second super over, Hubli batted first, scoring 8/0, which the Blasters matched with 8/1.

The match moved into a third super over, where the Blasters posted 12/1. However, Hubli finally broke the tie when Manvanth Kumar hit a four on the last ball, securing the win with four runs required.

