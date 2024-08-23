SRH star's stocks take massive hit after consecutive golden ducks in Maharaja Trophy 2024

All IPL franchises will be watching the performance of these stars ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

A Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star will be extremely wary of his performance in the ongoing Maharaja Trophy 2024, especially with the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) mega auction lined up later.

All franchises will be watching the performance of these stars in order to gauge and understand better ahead of the auction process.

However, for SRH's Mayank Agarwal, it might be bad news as the 33-year-old opener scored two consecutive golden ducks in the Maharaja T20 Trophy.

Mayank, who is currently captaining the Bengaluru Blasters in the short-format competition, was first dismissed for a golden duck in the ninth match against the Hubli Tigers.

Agarwal struck the ball straight to the cover fielder, handing Vidhwath Kaverappa his first wicket of the match.

In the 16th match of the tournament, Agarwal conceded his second golden duck. The Blasters' captain attempted an aggressive drive against Mangaluru Dragons bowler Abhilash Shetty but ended up edging the ball to the wicketkeeper.

Mayank Agarwal has fallen out of favour in the India setup

Mayank Agarwal has fallen down the pecking order in the India setup ever since his debut in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne in 2018, where he scored 76 runs off 161 balls in his first innings.

His last appearance for India came during the series against Sri Lanka in 2022. Also with the debut of Yashasvi Jaiswal as Test opener, Mayank's chances for making an India comeback currently look bleak.

Mayank has represented India in 21 Test matches, scoring a total of 1,488 runs with an average of 41.33, and has achieved four centuries. Additionally, he has featured in five ODIs for India, amassing 86 runs, with his highest score being 32.

