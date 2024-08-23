[WATCH] Mumbai Indians star batter surprises by turning bowler in Buchi Babu tournament

He was unable to contribute with any wickets.

During the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament, a star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter has turned heads by picking up the ball during a match between Jharkhand and Hyderabad.

MI's wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has experienced a mixed season so far. The 26-year-old was left out of the BCCI's central contracts, reportedly due to prioritizing the Indian Premier League (IPL) over domestic cricket.

Despite this setback, Kishan returned to red-ball cricket in the ongoing All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament. Playing for Jharkhand, he made an impressive comeback in the longest format by scoring a double century in their opening match against Madhya Pradesh.

Kishan looked to carry forward his strong form into the second match against the Hyderabad Cricket Association. Jharkhand batted first, but Kishan couldn’t make much of an impact, getting out for just one run off 11 deliveries.

WATCH: Ishan Kishan turns bowler

Eager to make contributions, Ishan Kishan surprised everyone when he moved up from his wicketkeeping duties and came out to bowl.

Kishan bowled two overs in which he conceded five runs to his name but was unable to contribute with any wickets.

Speaking about the match, Hyderabad outclassed Jharkhand comfortably in the end. Jharkhand posted a total of 178 runs in the first innings but in response, Hyderabad put in an exceptional batting display with 293 runs in the first innings and gaining a solid lead.

However, Jharkhand's effort to minimise their trail and post a lead failed as they were bundled out for a paltry score of 140 runs.

Hyderabad were able to chase down the target with ease and won the game by nine wickets in the process.

