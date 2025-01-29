How Gujarat Titans Stars Fared in Round 6 of Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Former champions Gujarat Titans have a pretty good depth in their Indian roster for IPL 2025. Some of those stars shined in Round 6 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 while some not as much.

Gujarat Titans clinched the Indian Premier League title in their maiden season in 2022 and were the runners-up the following year. Last season wasn’t as successful as they failed to reach the playoffs, finishing eighth with five wins and seven losses.

Coached by Ashish Nehra, Gujarat Titans did a very good job of rebuilding the side following an IPL auction shake-up. They retained Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia, and made some great buys in the auction.

Nine of the GT players turned up for their respective state in Round 6 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, which was played from January 23 to January 26, including captain Gill. Washington Sundar is on national duties while Sai Sudharsan is recovering from a surgery. Shahrukh Khan, Tewatia, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Arshad Khan and Kulwant Khejroliya weren’t part of their team’s line-ups.

Gujarat Titans Stars Who Shined In Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 6

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill was amongst the several Indian stars who opted to play in the Ranji Trophy in the aftermath of losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and failing to reach the World Test Championship final. His first innings back in domestic cricket didn’t go well as he was dismissed for just four, with his side Punjab getting bowled out for 55.

Trailing by 425 runs in the second innings, Gill made an excellent 102 off 171 against a quality Karnataka bowling attack. The next best score in the innings was 27. Punjab lost by an innings and 207 runs but Gill did make his mark with that century.

R Sai Kishore

R Sai Kishore might just be the most unlucky cricketer in IPL to have only played 10 matches in the league despite being one of the best performers in domestic cricket. He was excellent in Tamil Nadu’s recent Ranji Trophy fixture against Chandigarh.

The left-arm orthodox spinner took 3 for 48 in 22 overs in the first innings and followed it up with 4 for 62 off 21 overs in the second. Sai Kishore’s performance helped Tamil Nadu clinch the game by 209 runs.

Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans have formed a pretty good pace battery and among those is Prasidh Krishna, someone who should enjoy bowling on the Ahmedabad turf. Krishna had a decent outing in Karnataka’s round 6 fixture versus Punjab.

Bowling at first change in both innings, the right-arm fast bowler picked up 2 for 11 in eight overs and 2 for 57 in 15 overs. Krishna was one of the top performers in the Sydney Test down under and has continued that form.

Manav Suthar

The 22-year-old bowling all-rounder Manav Suthar played one game for Gujarat Titans last year but couldn’t make an impression. His recent outing in the Ranji Trophy against Vidarbha was a mixed bag.

Suthar took 3 for 40 off 17 overs in the first essay but could only take 2 for 121 in 48 overs in the second. Rajasthan ended up losing the match by 221 runs.

Mahipal Lomror

In the same Rajasthan vs Vidarbha fixture, another Gujarat Titans player Mahipal Lomror featured and delivered a good performance in one innings. Batting at number three, Lomror struck 72 off 133 in the first innings as Rajasthan took a 100-run lead. In the second innings, however, he was cleaned up for just 8.

Player Team Performance Shubman Gill Punjab 4 & 102 Sai Kishore Tamil Nadu 10, 3/48 & 4/62 Prasidh Krishna Karnataka 30, 2/11 & 2/57 Manav Suthar Rajasthan 3/40 & 2/121 Mahipal Lomror Rajasthan 72 & 8, 0/18 Nishant Sindhu Haryana 24 & 80 Kumar Kushagra Jharkhand 21 Jayant Yadav Haryana 6 & 29 Gurnoor Brar Punjab 2/125

Nishant Sindhu

Haryana’s 20-year-old all-rounder had a very good Vijay Hazare Trophy recently, where he amassed 323 runs at an average of 46 and took 14 scalps. He did not get to bowl in the match, with all 40 wickets in the match getting picked by seamers. He did impress with the bat, scoring 80 off 92 in the second innings as they defeated Bengal by 283 runs.

Gujarat Titans Stars Who Failed In Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 6

Kumar Kushagra

The young wicketkeeper made quite the buzz last year when Delhi Capitals picked him up for INR 7.20 crore. He had a huge pay cut in the recent auction, with Gujarat Titans signing him for INR 65 lakhs. His recent Ranji Trophy appearance for Jharkhand was disappointing, making only 21 runs in the first innings. He didn’t get to bat again as they beat Chhattisgarh by eight wickets.

Jayant Yadav

Jayant Yadav, veteran off-spin all-rounder, did not get to showcase his stronger suit in the recent Ranji Trophy match. He suffered the same fate as his Haryana teammate Nishant Sindhu. Eugg the bat, Yadav made 6 and 29 across two innings.

Gurnoor Brar

Punjab seamer Gurnoor Brar failed to make an impact in their recent Ranji Trophy beating at the hands of Karnataka. He picked 2 for 125 in the only innings and was expensive, conceding those runs in 29 overs. Brar, who played one match for Punjab Kings in 2023, was acquired by Gujarat Titans for INR 1.30 crore for IPL 2025.