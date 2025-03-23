News
Ishan Kishan SRH vs RR IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 23, 2025

‘I Straight Away Called’: Ishan Kishan Recalls Chat With SRH Teammate After Auction As Wicketkeeper-Batter Stars in Win vs RR

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Ishan Kishan scored his maiden IPL century in Sunrisers Hyderabad's win over Rajasthan Royals.

Ishan Kishan SRH vs RR IPL 2025

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan enjoyed a memorable start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, scoring an unbeaten century (106 off 47 balls) to power Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a whopping total of 286/6 in their opening match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday.

During his entertaining knock, Kishan forged 50-plus partnerships each with Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen as he scored his maiden IPL century.

Ishan Kishan recalls chat with Abhishek Sharma

Kishan, who has previously played for Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians, was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 11.25 crore, revealed a bit of his conversation with Abhishek Sharma after the IPL 2025 mega auction.

“I straight away called Abhishek (After the auction) and asked what are you guys expecting, do I have to come and hit each and every ball and he was like on point, ‘yeah, that is your job’,” Kishan said at the post-match press conference. Apart from Kishan, Travis Head also did his bit by scoring a half-century. Abhishek Sharma (24), Nitish Kumar Reddy (30) and Heinrich Klaasen (34) also made vital contributions.

ALSO READ:

Rajasthan Royals scripted a valiant fightback on the back of half-centuries from Sanju Samson (66) and Dhruv Jurel (70), as well as contributions from Shimron Hetmyer (42) and Shubham Dubey (34*). However, the quartet’s efforts went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad scripted a 44-run victory.

Ishan Kishan’s IPL career

In IPL 2024, Ishan Kishan scored 320 runs from 14 matches for he Mumbai Indians, which included a solitary half-century that came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Till date, the 26-year-old has played 106 IPL matches and scored 2750 runs at a strike-rate of 137.99. This includes 16 fifties and one century.

The Jharkhand’s best IPL season with the bat was in 2020, when he scored 516 runs from 14 matches. That season, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in the final to lift their fifth IPL title. Kishan will be looking to continue his impressive run and boost his bid for a possible comeback to the Indian team. Kishan last played for India in November 2023 during a T20I against Australia.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who reached the final of IPL 2024 and finished runners-up, are aiming for their second title. The Pat Cummins-led side will next lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday (March 27).

