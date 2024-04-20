Ian Bishop calls for India to invest in this young talented pace bowler

Former cricketer turned commentator Ian Bishop recently opined on Mayank Yadav’s abilities and his progress as a pacer. The Lucknow Super Giants prodigy has given numerous stellar performances in the IPL 2024 and has been awarded as the Player of the Match for two consecutive games before he got marred by an injury.

Mayank Yadav became one of the fastest pacers in the history of the Indian Premier League in his debut performance and has been a match winner for Lucknow in the ongoing season. The team would be looking forward to his comeback as he is recovering from an injury

Ian Bishop highlights Mayank Yadav’s Special Abilities in IPL 2024

Mayank Yadav bowled his fastest delivery in the IPL at a speed of 156.7 kmph and became one of the fastest bowlers in the history of Indian cricket alongside Umran Malik. Ian Bishop emphasised Mayank’s unique skill set of pace which sets him apart from other Indian pacers who possess the speed of 140 kmph.

“Everybody agrees that Mayank Yadav is a special talent. It's very rare to have someone who can consistently bowl around 145kph and go up to the mid-150s. Mayank's got something that you can't buy: pace and control. But he also has an injury history, and in this he is not unique. We have seen a number of Indian fast-bowling talents break down. Rohit Sharma, I remember, had expressed his frustration about bowlers picking up injuries frequently”, said Ian Bishop.

While citing the example of the Australian team captain Pat Cummins, Bishop discussed that Mayank Yadav needs the right inputs on his bowling at a young age for him to prosper in his career.

He wrote, “It would be a good idea for Mayank at the start of his career to have the inputs Cummins found he required. Whether it's Lucknow Super Giants, Mayank's IPL team, or the BCCI, they can undertake a project - not an experiment, mind you - to say, "This guy is a diamond. Let us see if we can allocate some sort of funding and see where this goes."

“Whether in the future Mayank plays a lot of red-ball cricket, whether he plays all formats, or whether you keep him as a white-ball option, you will be able to know after a year or two. So it is a worthwhile project, not only for India and LSG, but for the world game”, Bishop said.

The former cricketer further advocated the BCCI to choose if Mayank will represent India in Test cricket alongside white ball cricket and to work on him separately considering his special talent.