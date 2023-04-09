WATCH: This Indian batter hit three consecutive sixes in the last over off Shardul Thakur

Gujarat Titans managed to cross the 200-run barrier for the first-ever time in the IPL.

Vijay Shankar hit three consecutive sixes in the last over of the innings against Shardul Thakur. He played a blistering knock of 63 runs off just 24 deliveries, with the help of four boundaries and five maximums. This was also his highest score in Indian Premier League.

Vijay Shankar hits three consecutive sixes off Shardul Thakur

Vijay Shankar unleashed his beast mode in the last two overs against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 13th match of IPL 2023. In the final over, Shardul Thakur was taken apart by Shankar.



His first maximum was off a back of a length just outside the off-stump line. Shankar picked it beautifully and dispatched over the deep midwicket region. He also completed his half-century with this six.

Shardul then attempted a fuller-length knuckle ball, but Vijay Shankar was ready. He picked it up cleanly and cleared long-on to earn his second maximum. Shankar displayed his muscle power on this delivery.

The third six was off a poor delivery by Thakur. He bowled outside off-stump on the middle of the pitch. Shankar just held his shape and cleared the long on for the third consecutive six.

Those three sixes illustrated Shankar’s improved power-hitting against the pacers. At the start of the season, Ashish Nehra said that Shankar was batting really well in the nets. He did the same in the actual game as well.

The 32-year-old has been in sublime touch with the willow this year. He has chipped in with vital runs in all three games thus far. Today, he completed his fifty off just 21 balls, which is the joint third-fastest in IPL 2023.

When Vijay Shankar came in at 118/2 in the 14th over, Gujarat Titans were in a strong position. They wanted someone who could carry on the momentum from there on. And Gujarat Titans sent in Shankar to take the innings forward.

GT had David Miller waiting for his turn in the dugout. He is a death-overs specialist who can easily take apart any bowling unit. Hence, Shankar’s promotion was an unusual decision.

But that’s been the trait of Gujarat Titans. They make unconventional choices, which later turn out to be the right decision. Shankar’s promotion was a similar case.

Vijay Shankar helped Gujarat Titans cross the 200-run mark for the first ever time. Shankar’s form strengthens GT further, who are again looking as a team to beat this season.