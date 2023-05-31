Despite the pain, he displayed remarkable character and bravery to play through the discomfort with a heavily bandaged left knee

Chennai Super Kings' CEO Kasi Viswanathan comfirmed that MS Dhoni will consult sports orthopaedics in Mumbai to assess the condition of his troublesome left knee before deciding on his treatment.

Yesterday, reports surfaced that insiders from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp informed RevSportz that Dhoni might undergo a series of tests at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai later this week.

Dhoni, who led the franchise to a record-equalling fifth IPL title on Monday night has been coping with a significant injury throughout the season. Despite the pain, he displayed remarkable character and bravery to play through the discomfort with a heavily bandaged left knee. While he seemed fine while keeping wickets, he often batted as low as No. 8 and appeared slower when running between the wickets.

'Yes, it's true....' - CSK CEO Provides Major Update on MS Dhoni's Knee Injury

After guiding the team to their fifth IPL title, Dhoni expressed his intention to continue playing for at least one more season, provided his physical condition permits it.

"Yes, it is true that Dhoni will be taking medical advice for his left knee injury and accordingly decide. If surgery is advised, it can only be ascertained after reports come out, it will be completely his call," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.

However, there remains a possibility that Dhoni might choose not to participate in the upcoming season, thereby freeing up a budget of INR 15 crore for the mini-auction.

Speaking on the same lines Kasi said, "Frankly, we are not even thinking along those lines as we haven't reached that stage. It will be completely Dhoni's call. But I can tell you, in CSK, we haven't entertained those thoughts."

