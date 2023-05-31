A recent video shared by the BCCI showcases Kohli, Umesh, and Siraj jogging in their new training attire, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin can be seen bowling at the nets.

Team India is gearing up for the final showdown against Australia in the World Test Championship, set to commence on June 7 in England. With only a week remaining before this pivotal match, key players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Umesh Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin have been honing their skills at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club.

A recent video shared by the BCCI showcases Kohli, Umesh, and Siraj jogging in their new training attire, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin can be seen bowling at the nets. Young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, who replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad in the squad was also spotted taking on the Indian bowlers.

Additionally, Jaydev Unadkat was seen engrossed in a conversation with head coach Rahul Dravid and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been participating in the English county circuit with Sussex to prepare for the final, was also spotted engaging in warm-up exercises on the training ground.

Watch: Sneak peek into India's preparation for the WTC final

The ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 is scheduled to be held at the Oval in London from June 7 to 11. This highly anticipated clash will see India and Australia competing against each other. Australia secured the top position in the WTC 2021–23 standings, accumulating 66.67% and 152 points. India, on the other hand, secured second place with 58.8% and 127 points.

Players such as Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravi Ashwin displayed good form in the recently concluded IPL 2023. The senior players are determined to seize this opportunity and aim to win the coveted trophy, which eluded them in the previous WTC final against New Zealand.

