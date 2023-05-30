Watch: 'Never bet against MS Dhoni and CSK' - Ian Bishop calls out the winning moments

The famous commentator put the feelings of CSK's mighty fanbase into words as the franchise crossed the final hurdle for IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad.

Ian Bishop was in top form once again behind the mic as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stormed past the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the thrilling IPL 2023 final that ended deep on Monday (May 29) night in Ahmedabad. The former West Indies pacer and renowned commentator gave a befitting piece of commentary to put glittery to CSK's famous winning moments against the defending champions.

Bishop emphasized on legendary MS Dhoni, insisting never to mess with him and his troops right at the start of his terrific voiceover behind the mic and hailed the CSK franchise for being crowned champions for the fifth time - the joint highest in the history of IPL alongside Mumbai Indians (MI).

With their win, CSK arguably established itself as the most successful franchise to date in the IPL since their fifth trophy has been recorded in two seasons less than their arch-rivals Mumbai. Either way, it was a moment for great celebrations for Chennai's loyal fans and Dhoni's men, who had worked extensively hard to reverse their fortunes following a disastrous last campaign.

And they had the right man behind the mic to do justice to the victory moment with Ian Bishop putting the emotions of all CSK loyalists into words and giving them a piece of commentary to remember, something he has come to be known for since his legendary 'Remember the name' piece after the 2016 T20 World Cup final.

Ian Bishop puts CSK's famous victory into words

A clip of the same is going viral ever since fellow commentator and former England batter Kevin Pietersen posted it on Twitter. Pietersen was there in the box alongside the equally famous commentator Ravi Shastri.

But it wasn't Ravi's moment this time. It was the time for Ian Bishop to give fans amazing goosebumps with his words following CSK's triumph.

With four runs required off the last ball, pressure mounted on GT seamer Mohit Sharma and he ended up bowling a low full-toss to the legs of left-hander Ravindra Jadeja.

A privilege to be there at the end with @RaviShastriOfc & @irbishi. Two great callers of the game! 🙏🏽

Congrats CSK & thank you to every single person who was a part of this seasons IPL! 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/RW1DHRnmo0 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 29, 2023



Jadeja duly tapped it over the fielder placed inside the thirty-yard behind square on the leg side and finished the game for CSK.

This is when Bishop went: "Last ball... Ravindra Jadeja!!! Never bet against MS Dhoni and CSK.. The TATA IPL champions of 2023 are CSK!!! for the fifth time. What an IPL it has been. One of the greatest ever!!"



