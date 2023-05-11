Reports: England speedster Jofra Archer set to receive multi-million dealfrom Mumbai Indians

If Mumbai Indians and Jofra Archer finalize their deal, the fast bowler will be obligated to participate in multiple leagues worldwide for the franchise

Jofra Archer was purchased by the Mumbai Indians for INR 8 crores in the 2022 IPL auction, but unfortunately was unable to play due to injury and only appeared in five games this season

In a recent development, English daily, The Daily Mail have reported that five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are looking to offer English speedster Jofra Archer a multi-million annual contract.

If Mumbai Indians and Jofra Archer finalize their deal, the fast bowler will be obligated to participate in multiple leagues worldwide for the franchise. Consequently, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) would require the franchise's permission for him to play for England.

This follows Jofra Archer's departure from the Mumbai Indians squad to receive proper rehabilitation for his elbow injury. Although he played through the pain, the ECB recalled him, considering the impending Ashes 2023 and 2023 ODI World Cup.

Jofra Archer has yet to hold discussions with the Mumbai Indians regarding the deal. Reports have surfaced that several other franchises are interested in offering annual contracts to English players, including Alex Hales, who has reportedly been approached.

Unfortunately, Jofra Archer did not perform as expected during the IPL 2023, struggling to find his rhythm and taking only two wickets with an economy rate of 9.50 in five games. As a replacement player, the franchise brought in Chris Jordan for the remainder of the league.

Despite Archer's absence, the Mumbai Indians are currently in third place on the points table with 12 points and are considered one of the top contenders for the playoffs. It remains to be seen whether they can successfully cross the finishing line or not.

