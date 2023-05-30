"They wanted to know..." - Mohit Sharma reveals the conversation in GT huddle before the last 2 balls

Mohit Sharma started the over brilliantly and bowled according to the plan as CSK managed only three runs in the first 4 balls that comprised one golden dot ball.

The decision to have that brief pause in the game later received a lot of flak as a lot of pundits opined it broke Mohit Sharma's rhythm.

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) finals witnessed a nail-biting finish as it came down all the way to the wire. However, it was Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran Ravindra Jadeja who won the battle of nerves against Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohit Sharma to secure 10 runs in the last two balls and churn out a win in the clinical match.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya entrusted the crucial final over to their most reliable fast bowler, Mohit Sharma. Sharam, who was in excellent form had already demonstrated his capabilities earlier in the season. His journey from being a net bowler to representing the Gujarat Titans was nothing short of a fairy tale. Only someone with a wealth of experience and unwavering mental strength could have endured those nerve-wracking moments. The stadium, packed with over 80,000 spectators, couldn't have asked for a more enthralling finish.

Speaking to Indian Express regarding what transpired in the final over, Sharma recalled those moments and said, “My mind was very clear in what I wanted to do. In the nets, I had practiced such situations and I have been in such scenarios before too. So I said let me bowl all balls yorkers and was backing my instinct.".

Gujarat Titans player went in a small huddle before the last two balls

Mohit Sharma started the over brilliantly and bowled according to the plan as CSK managed only three runs in the first 4 balls that comprised one golden dot ball.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: CSK skipper MS Dhoni to be taken to Kokilaben hospital for knee tests

With ten runs needed in the last two balls, Gujarat Titans went into a small huddle with Pandya and team support staff. The decision to have that brief pause in the game later received a lot of flak as a lot of pundits opined it broke Mohit Sharma's rhythm.

Sharma later recounted what was the conversation about and said, “They wanted to know what will be his plan of action. I said I will again try to bowl yorker. People are now saying this and that but frankly it has no meaning. I knew what I wanted to do.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.