BREAKING: CSK skipper MS Dhoni to be taken to Kokilaben hospital for knee tests

Dhoni, who led the franchise to a record-equalling fifth IPL title on Monday night has been nursing a serious injury right through the IPL

Over a period of time, the greatest white-ball captain of India has been struggling with persistent injuries and minor ailments now.

In a recent development, it has now been known that sources close to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp revealed to RevSportz that MS Dhoni might be admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai for a series of tests later this week.

The admission of Dhoni to a super-specialty hospital indicates the seriousness of the matter. Millions of fans are hopeful that Dhoni will recover fully and maintain good health, as well as be mentally prepared to play another season.

Dhoni, who led the franchise to a record-equalling fifth IPL title on Monday night, has been dealing with a significant injury throughout the season. However, he demonstrated exceptional character and courage by continuing to play through the pain.

MS Dhoni confirms to play IPL next year

During the post-match interaction last night, when asked about his future in the game, Dhoni referred to his knee. The 42-year-old stated that he couldn't provide a definite answer for the next six or seven months. Over a period of time, the greatest white-ball captain of India has been struggling with persistent injuries and minor ailments now.

Dhoni said on the sidelines of the IPL 2023 final, “If you see circumstantially this is the best time for me to announce retirement. But the amount of love and affection I’ve been shown wherever I’ve been this year, the easy thing for me would be to say, ‘Thank you very much’. But the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL. But a lot depends on the body, I have six-seven months to decide and it will be more like a gift from my side.”

