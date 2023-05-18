'14 years ago I was bowling to you and now....' - Murali Karthik comes up with a funny take while interviewing Rilee Rossouw

Roussow, who also registered his maiden IPL fifty won the Player of the match award

Rilee Rossouw scripted a memorable knock of unbeaten 82 runs to propel Delhi Capitals, who had already been eliminated from the playoff race to salvage some pride by beating Punjab Kings by 15 runs. Roussow, who registered his maiden IPL fifty also won the Player of the Match award for his crucial match-winning knock.

However, it was a tie where both teams displayed some poor-quality cricket, particularly in the second innings. The contest witnessed all kinds of faux pas from dropped catches to missed run-outs and shambolic batting by several PBKS batters.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rossouw was greeted in a rather interesting way by the presenter for the night, Murali Karthik. The veteran Indian spinner made a funny jibe at the Proteas and referred to the time when the duo faced each other in competitive cricket. "It seems 14 years ago I was bowling to you and now I have to interview you," Karthik said.

Rilee Rossouw's carnage powered Delhi to a 200+ score

Talking about the match, despite Livingstone's impressive innings of 94 runs off 48 balls, Punjab Kings could only manage a total of 198/8 while chasing the daunting target of 214. In the first innings, Delhi Capitals exhibited a dominant performance with Rilee Rossouw leading the charge and Prithvi Shaw making a remarkable comeback. Asked to bat first, Delhi posted a mammoth total of 213/2 in 20 overs. Rossouw remained unbeaten on 82 runs off just 37 balls, comprising six boundaries and as many maximums.

Shaw, who made a return to the playing XI, lived up to expectations by scoring 54 runs off 38 deliveries. He, along with captain David Warner provided Delhi Capitals with a solid start. Phil Salt also made a valuable contribution with a quickfire 26 runs off 14 balls.

