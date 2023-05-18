'Monumental Blunder' - Fans lash out at Punjab Kings for baffling decisions in the loss against Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 15 runs in a thrilling encounter at the picturesque Dharamshala.
 By Darpan Jain Thu, 18 May 2023
Punjab Kings lost the game by 15 runs.
It was a match where both teams played some poor-quality cricket, particularly in the second innings.

There were catch drops, run-outs missed, and poor batting by several PBKS batters, as DC finally managed to prevail in the end. Liam Livingstone played a gem of a knock as he scored 94 runs in 48 balls, including five boundaries and nine sixes, but he couldn’t take his team home.

It was a must-win match for Punjab Kings, but due to some poor on-field tactics, PBKS lost the game and are now on the verge of an early exit. Shikhar Dhawan’s captaincy was questionable, as he took some really shocking decisions on the field during the first innings when PBKS were bowling.

While there were a number of mediocre decisions taken by both teams throughout the game, Shikhar Dhawan giving Harpreet Brar the responsibility of bowling the final over was the poorest, as it made a difference in the end. There were two overs from Arshdeep Singh and an over from Kagiso Rabada still left, but Dhawan gave the ball to Harpreet, who conceded 23 runs in the final over.

Shikhar Dhawan speaks on the final over blunder

After the defeat against Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan pointed out the mistakes made by his team in the game, which cost them two crucial points. In the same interview, Shikhar Dhawan accepted that his decision to complete the innings with Harpreet Brar backfired.

“I feel my decision to bowl spin in the last over backfired. The momentum also went there. Before that, my fast bowlers got hit for 18-20 runs,” stated the PBKS skipper.

The result would have been a lot different had Arshdeep Singh closed down the innings instead of Harpreet Brar. Arshdeep Singh is a proven death-over specialist who can nail yorkers at will and also possesses a variety of slower ones in his armour.

In the end, drama unfolded, but Delhi Capitals held their nerves to clinch the game. The social media exploded, seeing unbelievable events in the second innings.

Punjab Kings will now face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their final league stage game at the same venue. A win in that game will keep them alive, but the other results will also have to go their way if they are to qualify for the playoffs.

