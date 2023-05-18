'Monumental Blunder' - Fans lash out at Punjab Kings for baffling decisions in the loss against Delhi Capitals

It was a match where both teams played some poor-quality cricket, particularly in the second innings.

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 15 runs in a thrilling encounter at the picturesque Dharamshala. It was a match where both teams played some poor-quality cricket, particularly in the second innings.

There were catch drops, run-outs missed, and poor batting by several PBKS batters, as DC finally managed to prevail in the end. Liam Livingstone played a gem of a knock as he scored 94 runs in 48 balls, including five boundaries and nine sixes, but he couldn’t take his team home.

It was a must-win match for Punjab Kings, but due to some poor on-field tactics, PBKS lost the game and are now on the verge of an early exit. Shikhar Dhawan’s captaincy was questionable, as he took some really shocking decisions on the field during the first innings when PBKS were bowling.

While there were a number of mediocre decisions taken by both teams throughout the game, Shikhar Dhawan giving Harpreet Brar the responsibility of bowling the final over was the poorest, as it made a difference in the end. There were two overs from Arshdeep Singh and an over from Kagiso Rabada still left, but Dhawan gave the ball to Harpreet, who conceded 23 runs in the final over.

Shikhar Dhawan speaks on the final over blunder

After the defeat against Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan pointed out the mistakes made by his team in the game, which cost them two crucial points. In the same interview, Shikhar Dhawan accepted that his decision to complete the innings with Harpreet Brar backfired.

“I feel my decision to bowl spin in the last over backfired. The momentum also went there. Before that, my fast bowlers got hit for 18-20 runs,” stated the PBKS skipper.

The result would have been a lot different had Arshdeep Singh closed down the innings instead of Harpreet Brar. Arshdeep Singh is a proven death-over specialist who can nail yorkers at will and also possesses a variety of slower ones in his armour.

In the end, drama unfolded, but Delhi Capitals held their nerves to clinch the game. The social media exploded, seeing unbelievable events in the second innings.

Here’s how they reacted:

How are Punjab fans coping with this monumental blunder of bowling spin at death in a do or die match. I would have pulled my hair out if RCB had done this. ( Not that they give me enough reasons in every game ) — Prithvi (@Puneite_) May 17, 2023





Two teams.

Both didn't want to win.

Both drop catches.

Batter scores fifty retires.

Punjab beat Delhi in wanting to not win.

Delhi win by 15 runs.

Phew. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) May 17, 2023





How could a team with Arshdeep, Ellis, Sam Curran & Rabada in the XI end up giving the 20th over to Harpreet Brar? — Rishikeshwaran CA (@RishikeshwaranC) May 17, 2023





• No Arshdeep with new ball

• No Harpreet Brar in middle overs

• No Arshdeep against Rossouw

• 20th over by a left arm spinner



Bizarre captaincy by Shikhar Dhawan. #PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/N5T5BXljzs — Utsav 💔 (@utsav045) May 17, 2023





Even the universe tried everything to let PBKS win this game but some of these players performance already decided to take a L, shitty management and team but respect for Livingston ❤️That Last Over Of Harpreet Brar Costed Us The Game

Wrost Captaincy By Dhawan. — SahilSingh ||☬☬ (@SahilSingh78141) May 17, 2023





Imagine having the likes of Rabada and Arshdeep to bowl the 20th over.



And Dhawan still went with Harpreet Brar.



Very poor captaincy I must say.



It wasn't a great call to expose Brar with dew around who had already did his job pretty well up until that point. pic.twitter.com/toZf7loHMF — Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) May 17, 2023





Harpreet Brar bowled just one over v KKR. It was a track that assisted him.



Now, he somehow ended up bowling the last over to a left-hander, and on a good pitch for batting.



Shikhar Dhawan. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) May 17, 2023





For all their clownery, RCB atleast tries their best to qualify for the playoffs and try to win the IPL, PBKS on the other hand.... — Varun (@wizardrincewind) May 17, 2023





Surely shikhar has to be top 3 worst ipl captains of all time right? — Harshdeep Bains (@BainsTheory) May 17, 2023





Arshdeep Singh bowling 2 overs. Rabada 3 overs. Brar bowling the 20th. This extra bowling option is proving to be a bane not a boon. Impact player rule has foxed a lot of seasoned captains…. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 17, 2023



Punjab Kings will now face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their final league stage game at the same venue. A win in that game will keep them alive, but the other results will also have to go their way if they are to qualify for the playoffs.

