WATCH: Comedy of Errors! Livingstone, Taide survive run out scare in a hilarious manner

The chaos unfolded during the last ball of the 11th over as both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) displayed the worst possible cricket.

The DC fielders refused to run the batters out on both ends, whereas the PBKS batters seemed uninterested in reaching safely to their crease.

The chaos unfolded during the last ball of the 11th over as both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) displayed the worst possible cricket. The DC fielders refused to run the batters out on both ends, whereas the PBKS batters seemed uninterested in reaching safely to their crease.

Chasing a mammoth total of 214, Punjab Kings didn’t get an ideal start, as they lost their captain and premium batter, Shikhar Dhawan, on just the seventh delivery of the game. Prabhsimran Singh, the centurion of the last game, didn’t last long either, as Axar dismissed him at a score of 22.

Atharva Taide and Liam Livingstone then stitched a decent partnership as they kept PBKS in the chase. However, their partnership was filled with mayhem, where too many events took place, with both teams making a comedy of errors, which was shocking to see.

Punjab Kings’ batters gave plenty of catches and run-out opportunities, but the Delhi Capitals’ fielders refused to grab any of those. No team seemed to be in the mood to win, as both sides tried to do worse than the other team with sheer consistency.

Confusion everywhere as DC miss an easy run-out

While a number of errors were on display by both teams, what transpired on the final delivery of the 11th over exceeds all of those events. There was total confusion for a few seconds, and both teams looked completely bewildered on the ground.

Mukesh Kumar bowled a yorker-length delivery on the middle stump line, which Liam Livingstone somehow managed to squeeze out to covers where David Warner was stationed.

The delivery that had confusion written all over it 😅



Relive that missed opportunity here 🎥🔽

#TATAIPL | #PBKSvDC pic.twitter.com/WJMWVOzpMb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 17, 2023



Atharva Taide, who was at the non-striker’s end then, went way ahead of his crease in an attempt to steal a single, but Livingstone wasn’t interested at all. David Warner tried a direct hit but was unsuccessful.

Also Read: WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan pulls off a stunner to get rid of David Warner | PBKS vs DC

As the ball moved ahead, Liam Livingstone tried running, but Taide didn’t take any interest, and a poor throw to the keeper ensured that Livingstone also survived at the other end. It was really poor cricket by both teams, something not expected in a league which is known for its competitiveness.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.