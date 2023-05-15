WATCH: Noor Ahmad taken off the field as Heinrich Klaasen's brutal shot injures his ankle

Heinrich Klaasen really bludgeoned the ball and Noor couldn't get out of the way as he had no time to react

The extent of the youngster's injury would be known in few days

During the ongoing fixture between Guajart Titans (GT) and Surisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Afghanistan cricketer Noor Ahmad received a lethal blow to his ankle and was forced off the field.

The incident occurred in the 16th over of the match when Klaasen struck a powerful shot straight down the ground. Ahmad, attempting to evade the ball, had insufficient time to react which resulted in it striking his right ankle. He immediately collapsed to the ground, visibly expressing his discomfort. Soon after, the physios came in and assisted him in leaving the field.

Following Ahmad's departure, Rahul Tewatia bowled the final delivery to conclude the 16th over.

The severity of the young player's injury will be determined in the coming days as he was observed writhing in pain. Noor Ahmad has been an impressive discovery for the Gujarat Titans and his absence would be a significant setback with the playoffs approaching soon.

Gujarat Titans become the first team to secure IPL 2023 playoffs berth

Talking about the match, Gujarat Titans became the first team to seal a berth in the IPL 2023 playoffs after outclassing Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH faced a batting collapse while chasing 189 runs, with Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma impressively taking three wickets each. Shami dismissed Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, and Aiden Markram, while Yash Dayal successfully got rid of Abhishek Sharma. Additionally, Mohit removed Sanvir Singh, Abdul Samad, and Marco Jansen.



Before the collapse, Shubman Gill delivered a remarkable performance by scoring his first-ever century in the IPL. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad showcased excellent bowling skills in the death overs, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar's five-wicket haul, effectively limiting Gujarat Titans to a total of 188/9.

