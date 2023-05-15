India has declined to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup scheduled for September.

The PCB has proposed a "hybrid model," allowing India to play their matches in the United Arab Emirates.

In a recent development, it is understood that Pakistan might boycott this year’s World Cup in India if they lose hosting rights to the Asia Cup. The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi reportedly told Reuters earlier today.

The strained political relations between India and Pakistan over the past decade have adversely affected bilateral cricket matches, resulting in the two nations playing against each other only in multi-team events held at neutral venues. In light of safety concerns, India has declined to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup scheduled for September. In response, the PCB has proposed a "hybrid model," allowing India to play their matches in the United Arab Emirates.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet provided an official response to this proposal, Sethi revealed that India intends to relocate the entire tournament away from Pakistan. Such a decision could have significant implications not only for the 50-overs World Cup scheduled to be held in India this year but also for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Sethi said that was “not acceptable” and reaffirmed that Pakistan may boycott the World Cup if that happened.

“That’s a very real possibility, of course,” he added.

"Not playing World Cup is a real possibility" - PCB chairman issues strong warning to ICC and BCCI

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have expressed concerns about playing in the UAE due to heat and logistics issues. This has sparked speculation in local media that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) might consider relocating the entire tournament away from Pakistan.

If India agrees to the hybrid model for the Asia Cup, Sethi stated that Pakistan would expect reciprocal terms for their team during the World Cup in October and November.

Sethi emphasized that Pakistan is a top cricketing nation and should not be overlooked and highlighted that they would need to engage in discussions with the ICC regarding the issue with the Asia Cup. Pakistan had experienced a lack of international cricket after the Sri Lankan team bus attack in Lahore in 2009 and had to work hard to convince top teams to resume touring the country over the past few years.

Noting the immense excitement surrounding any encounter between India and Pakistan, Sethi attributed the failure to transform it into the greatest rivalry in cricket due to BCCI's "stubbornness."

