REVEALED: Sunil Gavaskar narrates the story behind the viral Dhoni jersey signing video

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar was seen getting an autograph on his white shirt from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni last night in what was a really heartwarming moment for all the fans to witness. The video of the same has been doing rounds on the internet since then, as the spectators are appreciating Sunil Gavaskar.

MS Dhoni is a phenomenon in India, as he is appreciated and respected by all the people of the country. Even the most prominent personalities of the country are often heard heaping praise on MS Dhoni for his immense contribution to cricket.

Following the conclusion of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), MS Dhoni and Co did a lap of honour to express their appreciation towards the passionate fans of CSK who have always come in number to support the team. In the same lap, Sunil Gavaskar ran towards MS Dhoni immediately to get a signature from him as the team reached the experts’ panel on the field.

MS signed on Gavaskar’s shirt, and both later hugged each other, and Dhoni moved ahead with his team. Sunil Gavaskar was elated to get a sign from MS Dhoni, who seems to be in the last phase of his career.

Sunil Gavaskar reveals the story behind getting Dhoni's autograph

Hours after the whole incident took place, the official Twitter handle of Star Sports posted a video in which Sunil Gavaskar is seen narrating the story of getting an autograph from MS Dhoni. According to Gavaskar, MS is a role model for many youngsters trying to find their feet as cricketers.

“Who doesn’t love MS Dhoni? What he has done for Indian cricket over the years it’s been amazing. For me, the most important thing is the kind of role model he has been. There are so many youngsters in India who look up to him. The way he has handled himself is absolutely fantastic,” exclaimed Gavaskar on Star Sports.

Sunil Gavaskar also revealed that he also borrowed a pen after getting the information that CSK will do a lap of honour.

“I borrowed a pen as soon as I heard they are going to do this thing [taking a lap around the Chepauk]. So, I kept it with me. Thank you very much.”

