WATCH: A heartwarming moment as Sunil Gavaskar gets an autograph from MS Dhoni

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar was seen asking for an autograph from MS Dhoni after the conclusion of the game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. It was a precious moment, and the video of the same is viral all over the internet.

MS Dhoni is one of the most prominent personalities in India at the moment, as he is loved and respected by one and all for his unmatchable contribution towards India as well as Chennai Super Kings in his illustrious career. Not only the general public but even the former legends of the game have an appreciation for the most successful captain in the history of Indian cricket.

On many occasions, the former cricketing greats have expressed their wish to play under the leadership of MS Dhoni. It shows the kind of aura MS has in world cricket.

Apart from being a renowned captain, MS Dhoni is also one of the best human beings, as told by almost everyone who has ever met him. Despite achieving nearly everything, Dhoni always remains down to earth, which is commendable in every sense.

Sunil Gavaskar gets an autograph of MS Dhoni on his shirt

Following the end of the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, MS Dhoni did a lap of honour along with his CSK teammates to express their gratitude towards the fans who have been behind the yellow army through thick and thin over the years. In the same lap, Sunil Gavaskar went near MS Dhoni and asked him to sign on the white shirt he was wearing while doing the show with Star Sports.

MS Dhoni was quick enough to give Gavaskar an autograph, and the duo later hugged each other with bright smiles on their faces. A player like Sunil Gavaskar asking for someone’s signature is a huge thing.



As they say, ‘game recognises game’. It was a really heartwarming moment for all the fans.

