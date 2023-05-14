'This time I'm mixing...' - Varun Chakravarthy reveals the reason behind his success this season

Varun Chakravarthy has bowled amazingly well and has easily been the best bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a season where things haven’t been easy for the two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions KKR.

Varun didn’t have a great IPL season last year, as his variations looked toothless, and the batters were able to pick and hit him quite easily. The mystery element in his bowling was completely missing, and there were talks that Varun had been exposed in the league.

After a rough last season, Varun was also dropped from the Indian team, and he had to grind back again and add new weapons to his armour. The 31-year-old has managed to do exactly that, as he has made a solid comeback this season.

Varun Chakravarthy has bowled with a good pace and also seems to be bowling more leg-spins in this edition. As a result, he has been among the wickets consistently and, more importantly, regained that mystery element that was missing earlier.

Varun Chakravarthy reveals the technical tweaks in his bowling

Varun Chakravarthy has worked on certain aspects of his bowling to start flourishing again. The ball is coming out nicely off his hands, and the consistent wickets have raised his confidence as well.

In the innings break during the game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Varun revealed things he has worked on, which has earned him a lot of success.

“I’ve been working on my leg spin; good to see it went well. Last season, I used to bowl cross-seam leg spin, but it wasn't gripping enough off the surface. This time I’m mixing it up with cross seam and seam up, which is creating doubts in the batters' minds,” explained Varun after snaring two wickets in the first innings.

In the 13 innings, Varun Chakravarthy has scalped 19 wickets at a terrific average of 20.58 and a strike rate of 15.37 in IPL 2023. With this kind of form, Varun is definitely knocking on the Indian doors again.

