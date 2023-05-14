'Sorry, I do not have an answer' - Sanju Samson gives another bizarre reply after the debacle against RCB

Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered a massive defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 112 runs, as they were bundled on a mere 58 at their home ground in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered a massive defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 112 runs, as they were bundled on a mere 58 at their home ground in Jaipur. This loss has dented Rajasthan Royals’ chances of qualifying for the playoffs, as RR can only reach 14 points at max now, which means they would want several other results to go in their favour.

While they started off brilliantly with the ball in the first innings, where they trapped the RCB openers with their supreme spin attack, they lost the plot at the late end of the innings, and the RR batters had a completely off day with the willow.

It is now the third-lowest total in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and a bad day like today came at a very wrong time for Rajasthan Royals. Both teams were in a do-or-die situation before the game, and the last year’s runners-up crumbled under the pressure as RCB kept their fortunes in their own hands for now.

The RR captain Sanju Samson was in complete disbelief after what transpired at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The disappointment and helplessness were clearly visible on his face when he came for the post-match chat with the commentators.

Sanju Samson again comes up with a bizarre answer after the loss

Sanju Samson expressed his disappointment on a poor show by the batters of his team in the post-match talk with the on-air experts. On being asked about what went wrong with Rajasthan Royals in the second half of the season, Sanju came up with a bizarre reply, which has again become a point of discussion.

“That is a great question, actually. I was thinking about it and where it went wrong. Sorry, I do not have an answer for that,” replied an unhappy Sanju Samson.

It is not the first time Sanju Samson has come up with such a weird answer to a question asked by the commentators. Following the loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sanju Samson also replied similarly to Nick Knight.

It has been a tough season for Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals. They were seen as a potential winner of the tournament, but the team has played some poor cricket of late, and now they are looking set for an early exit.